Crime

Death of Turkish Man in Police Shooting Ignites Outrage in Germany

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:58 am EST
On the chilly streets of Mannheim, Germany, the echo of gunshots and the abrupt death of a 49-year-old Turkish man, Ertekin Özkan, has ignited a fierce outcry for justice. The fatal shooting by the police has stirred deep resentment within the victim’s family, who firmly accuse the law enforcement of a deliberate and unwarranted killing.

Family Seeks Justice Amidst Grief

Seniye Özkan, Ertekin’s grieving mother, vehemently rejected the notion of her son’s death being an unfortunate consequence of police intervention. She passionately claimed that the police terminated her son’s life without any forewarning and denied her the right to be by his side during the critical event. According to her, Ertekin was not a drug addict, as some reports suggested, but a man ready to embark on a new career journey.

Ertekin’s sister, Meral Sert, referred to the shooting, which involved four bullets, as nothing short of an execution or murder. The family now stands united, resolved to seek legal recourse and hold the police accountable for their actions.

Witness Accounts and Public Outcry

An eyewitness, Sema Umuç, painted a stark picture of the horrific scene, describing the police response as grossly disproportionate. Social media platforms have been abuzz with criticism, with many arguing that non-lethal means should have been employed instead of fatal gunfire.

Adding to the voices of dissent, German Left Party representative Gökay Akbulut expressed his condemnation of the violence. Yasemin, Ertekin’s daughter, made an emotional appeal to the public, urging them to join their fight against police brutality.

Previous Incidents and Future Protests

The shooting incident has thrown a spotlight on two other fatalities resulting from police interventions in Mannheim in 2022. The officers involved in these incidents are due to face trial soon, raising questions about the conduct of law enforcement in the city.

A vigil and protest against police violence is in the offing, with the aim to press for greater accountability and transparency. The Consul General of Turkey in Karlsruhe has offered his condolences to the grieving family and assured them of his commitment to follow the case closely.

German authorities have maintained their stance, stating that Ertekin was armed with a knife during the incident and the police resorted to using firearms only as a last resort, under the principle of proportionality. Yet, the family’s pursuit for justice, and the public’s demand for answers, continues to challenge this version of events.

0
Crime Germany Human Rights
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

