en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Gonzalo Lira’s Death in Ukrainian Prison Sparks Global Controversy

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:55 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 11:55 am EST
Gonzalo Lira’s Death in Ukrainian Prison Sparks Global Controversy

Chilean-American blogger, filmmaker, and political critic, Gonzalo Lira, has tragically died in a Ukrainian prison, reportedly after being subjected to torture and denial of essential medical treatment. The news of Lira’s death was confirmed by the U.S. State Department, which expressed condolences to his family. The cause of Lira’s death is suspected to be severe lung infection resulting from untreated double pneumonia, pneumothorax, and edema. The details of his death have ignited a fierce international controversy over violation of human rights and freedom of speech.

Detention and Trial Delay

Lira was detained in May 2023 by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) on allegations of being pro-Russian. His trial was scheduled for December 21, 2023, but was postponed due to his deteriorating health. His father, Gonzalo Lira Sr., has blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Joe Biden for his son’s death. He claims that his son was held incommunicado for over eight months without any assistance from the U.S. Embassy, despite the embassy being aware of his imprisonment.

High-profile Advocacy for Lira’s Release

Before the news of Lira’s death broke, American journalist Tucker Carlson and entrepreneur Elon Musk were actively advocating for his release. Musk had questioned the U.S. administration’s stance on Lira’s imprisonment, given the significant financial aid Washington provides to Kyiv. Russian authorities had also previously called on the global journalistic community to defend Lira.

The Controversy Surrounding Lira’s Death

Lira’s death has sparked an international debate over human rights and freedom of speech. He had previously been arrested in 2022 and was detained again after criticizing President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. His attempts to leave Ukraine were allegedly thwarted, leading to his re-arrest. The controversy is further heated by the U.S. State Department’s lack of comment beyond confirming Lira’s death and offering condolences to his family. The SBU maintains that Lira’s arrest and detention were lawful, sparking questions about the transparency of Ukrainian authorities in dealing with such cases.

0
Crime Ukraine United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Faith and Felony: Thief Offers Prayers before Stealing Idol in Meerut Temple
In the city of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, a peculiar episode of theft has unfolded on the premises of a local temple. The perpetrating individual, identified only by the surveillance footage, was caught on camera in the act of committing the theft. The incident, recorded in its entirety by the temple’s installed CCTV system, reveals a
Faith and Felony: Thief Offers Prayers before Stealing Idol in Meerut Temple
Arrest Evader Phillip Fortune's High-Stakes Chase Ends in Capture
6 mins ago
Arrest Evader Phillip Fortune's High-Stakes Chase Ends in Capture
BIRS Cracks Down on Illegal Tax Collection in Makurdi
7 mins ago
BIRS Cracks Down on Illegal Tax Collection in Makurdi
Lights Out (2024): A Battle for Redemption in the Shadows of Underground Fight Clubs
2 mins ago
Lights Out (2024): A Battle for Redemption in the Shadows of Underground Fight Clubs
Rise in Oil Prices Sparks Global Thefts of 'Liquid Gold'
3 mins ago
Rise in Oil Prices Sparks Global Thefts of 'Liquid Gold'
Mumbai Police Unearth German Visa Scam, India Pushes US for Faster Visa Processing
3 mins ago
Mumbai Police Unearth German Visa Scam, India Pushes US for Faster Visa Processing
Latest Headlines
World News
Kia Serves Up Electric Excitement at the 2024 Australian Open
18 seconds
Kia Serves Up Electric Excitement at the 2024 Australian Open
CES 2024: From Samsung's Music Frame to Home Tech Breakthroughs
43 seconds
CES 2024: From Samsung's Music Frame to Home Tech Breakthroughs
Concerns as Brief Application Window Opens for Director Post at Sri Jayadeva Institute
1 min
Concerns as Brief Application Window Opens for Director Post at Sri Jayadeva Institute
Chelsea's Pochettino Dismisses Rumors Around Brighton's Ferguson
1 min
Chelsea's Pochettino Dismisses Rumors Around Brighton's Ferguson
Sherwood Warriors Secure Sixth Consecutive Win in Nail-Biting Encounter
2 mins
Sherwood Warriors Secure Sixth Consecutive Win in Nail-Biting Encounter
China Unmoved by Taiwan's Election Results: Reunification 'Inevitable'
2 mins
China Unmoved by Taiwan's Election Results: Reunification 'Inevitable'
Israeli Hockey's Advocate Bobby Holik Challenges IIHF Ban; NHL's Cutter Gauthier Trade Sparks Controversy
3 mins
Israeli Hockey's Advocate Bobby Holik Challenges IIHF Ban; NHL's Cutter Gauthier Trade Sparks Controversy
The Big Shift in Football's Coaching Landscape: Saban Retires, DeBoer Steps In
3 mins
The Big Shift in Football's Coaching Landscape: Saban Retires, DeBoer Steps In
Former NWSL Star Joins Arsenal, Citing Fans' Support as Key Influence
4 mins
Former NWSL Star Joins Arsenal, Citing Fans' Support as Key Influence
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app