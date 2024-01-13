Gonzalo Lira’s Death in Ukrainian Prison Sparks Global Controversy

Chilean-American blogger, filmmaker, and political critic, Gonzalo Lira, has tragically died in a Ukrainian prison, reportedly after being subjected to torture and denial of essential medical treatment. The news of Lira’s death was confirmed by the U.S. State Department, which expressed condolences to his family. The cause of Lira’s death is suspected to be severe lung infection resulting from untreated double pneumonia, pneumothorax, and edema. The details of his death have ignited a fierce international controversy over violation of human rights and freedom of speech.

Detention and Trial Delay

Lira was detained in May 2023 by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) on allegations of being pro-Russian. His trial was scheduled for December 21, 2023, but was postponed due to his deteriorating health. His father, Gonzalo Lira Sr., has blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Joe Biden for his son’s death. He claims that his son was held incommunicado for over eight months without any assistance from the U.S. Embassy, despite the embassy being aware of his imprisonment.

High-profile Advocacy for Lira’s Release

Before the news of Lira’s death broke, American journalist Tucker Carlson and entrepreneur Elon Musk were actively advocating for his release. Musk had questioned the U.S. administration’s stance on Lira’s imprisonment, given the significant financial aid Washington provides to Kyiv. Russian authorities had also previously called on the global journalistic community to defend Lira.

The Controversy Surrounding Lira’s Death

Lira’s death has sparked an international debate over human rights and freedom of speech. He had previously been arrested in 2022 and was detained again after criticizing President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. His attempts to leave Ukraine were allegedly thwarted, leading to his re-arrest. The controversy is further heated by the U.S. State Department’s lack of comment beyond confirming Lira’s death and offering condolences to his family. The SBU maintains that Lira’s arrest and detention were lawful, sparking questions about the transparency of Ukrainian authorities in dealing with such cases.