Dean of Guernsey Expresses Disappointment Over Church Donation Theft

The tranquility of St Andrew Church in Guernsey was recently disrupted by an unfortunate act of theft. Between January 3 and 5, the church’s alms box was forcefully accessed and donations were stolen, as reported by the Guernsey Police. This incident stirred up feelings of violation and disappointment, with the Very Reverend Tim Barker, Dean of Guernsey, likening the emotional impact to that of a home burglary.

Theft: A Violation of Peace and Order

In a striking comparison, Dean Barker emphasized the emotional implications of the theft, stating that the act felt like a violation of peace and order. Though the monetary loss from the stolen alms box was minimal, the emotional toll echoed much deeper. The church, a sanctuary of faith and community, had its sense of security compromised by this incident.

A Plea for Assistance, Not Theft

Barker expressed his profound disappointment but remained steadfast in his commitment to aid those in need. He urged individuals facing hardships not to resort to theft but to seek assistance from the church or other charitable organizations in Guernsey. The church, after all, exists to serve and support the community, and its doors are always open to those in need.

Previous Incident and Public Appeal

This isn’t the first incident of its kind. In September 2023, St Peter’s Church fell victim to a similar crime when a collection box was taken. The recurrence of such events underscores the need for community vigilance. The Guernsey Police have therefore appealed to the public, asking anyone with any information regarding the recent incident at St Andrew Church to come forward.