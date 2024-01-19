Deadly Traffic Accident in Aiken County Claims Life of 39-Year-Old Man

Tragedy struck Aiken County on Thursday as a horrific traffic accident claimed the life of 39-year-old Christopher Chandler from Spartanburg County. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 39 and New Holland Road, marking it as the county's fourth traffic fatality of 2024. Chandler was driving a 2023 Honda Accord which collided with a southbound International utility truck, leading to his immediate demise at the accident site.

Details of the Catastrophic Incident

The collision resulted in the Honda Accord spinning out of control and crashing into a bridge railing. According to the Aiken County Coroner's Office, Chandler was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the utility truck suffered injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The identities of those involved were initially withheld, but Chandler's name was later released.

In the aftermath of this tragic event, the Aiken County Coroner's Office, in collaboration with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, has initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading up to the accident. An autopsy for Chandler is scheduled to be conducted in Newberry to ascertain the exact cause of his death.