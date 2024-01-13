en English
Crime

Deadly Shooting in Memphis: Woman Suspected in Premeditated Murder

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:59 pm EST
Memphis, Tennessee, a city known for its vibrant music history and rich culture, is today grappling with a chilling incident that has left its peaceful neighborhood of Parkway Village in shock. In an unfortunate turn of events, a man was found dead, the victim of a fatal shooting. The man-down call was received by the Memphis Police Department from 3264 Willow Wyck, a location now etched into the community’s memory.

Unraveling the Incident

Upon their arrival, the police discovered a scene that bore the grim signs of violence. The man had been shot to death, his life abruptly truncated by the harsh realities of crime. But this was not a random act of violence, nor a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. It was something far more sinister – a premeditated act of murder.

The Suspect and the Investigation

Investigators, through diligent work and the use of store surveillance footage, identified a woman as the primary suspect. It became apparent that she had allegedly arranged for the murder of the victim, Kevin Willis. Willis had suffered three gunshot wounds, a grim testament to the brutal intentionality of the crime. The suspect was seen with a damaged Ford Escape, a vehicle that now serves as a silent witness to the murder.

Adding another layer to this story, investigators found spent bullet casings for a rifle at the scene. The suspect, who admitted being present at the time of the homicide, has a previous police report involving a stolen assault rifle. This led authorities to believe that the murder weapon may have been a rifle, adding a chilling dimension to the crime.

Community Alert and Ongoing Investigation

The community has been alerted to the incident, a sobering reminder of the lurking dangers that can shatter the tranquility of even the most peaceful neighborhoods. Local residents are encouraged to stay informed and vigilant as the situation develops. The investigation is currently ongoing, and authorities are tirelessly working to gather more details that could potentially lead to the suspect’s conviction. As of now, no bond information is available.

As the city of Memphis and the Parkway Village community continue to reel from this tragic incident, the hope remains that justice will be served, and the perpetrator of this heinous crime will be brought to book. The memory of Kevin Willis, the victim of this ruthless act, will serve as a reminder of the need for continued vigilance, community solidarity, and the relentless pursuit of justice.

Crime Law United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

