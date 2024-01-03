en English
Bulgaria

Deadly Police Chase in Stara Zagora Sparks Controversy and Calls for Accountability

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:18 am EST
Deadly Police Chase in Stara Zagora Sparks Controversy and Calls for Accountability

In an incident that has gripped the nation’s attention, a man identified as Plamen Penev from Stara Zagora, died following a high-speed police chase on December 30, 2023. The incident has resulted in investigations by the Directorate of the Interior, with Senior Commissioner Lazar Hristov stating that no conclusive evidence has been found so far linking the police to Penev’s death.

High-Speed Chase Ends in Tragedy

The incident began when the police responded to reports of a man threatening teenagers with a knife. The officers pursued the suspect, who turned out to be Penev, after he fled the scene in a vehicle. Despite the police’s attempts to intercept him, Penev refused to stop, leading to a collision with several police and civilian cars. After a 20-minute chase, Penev suffered a seizure as the police tried to detain him. Despite the immediate presence of an ambulance, the man was pronounced dead.

Seeking Accountability

Following the incident, the police chief emphasized a commitment to accountability, even for those in uniform. The death of Penev has raised questions about the police’s actions during the chase. The deceased’s daughter took to bTV, accusing the police of brutality. Meanwhile, a criminal lawyer highlighted that prosecutors are focusing on the cause of Penev’s death rather than the police action.

A Shadow of the Past

The case has drawn parallels to the 2005 death of Angel “Chorata” Dimitrov, whose relatives won a case against Bulgaria in the European Court of Human Rights for violation of the right to life and prohibition of torture. The Penev family also believes that Plamen was intentionally killed by the police and are requesting an autopsy in another judicial district. They plan to seek their rights through the courts, refusing to believe the police’s claim that Penev died due to an accident he caused.

Bulgaria Crime Human Rights
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

