Deadly Poisoning of Children in Land Dispute Rocks Kumi District

In a shocking incident that has left a community reeling, three young children have been poisoned and died as a result of an alleged land dispute in Kumi District. The victims were identified as John Okodosi (9), Ignatius Agodo (4), and Constant Olupot (6), the offspring of Tom Omudu and Mary Evelyn Akia.

The Land Dispute

The dispute, which has its roots in a contentious land ownership issue, involves Stanley Okware, the children’s immediate neighbor, and his brother Francis Okia. The situation took a sinister turn when land documents and savings mysteriously disappeared from Mr. Okware’s home. This led to a series of accusations against both Mr. Omudu and Mr. Okia, who were subsequently arrested but later released on bail. Following their release, threats were reportedly made against Ms. Akia’s family.

Fatal Poisoning and Its Aftermath

In the aftermath of the poisoning incident, a wave of revenge attacks swept through the Okudumo Village, resulting in 14 families related to the suspects being displaced. Their homesteads were set ablaze by angry locals, sparking fear and uncertainty among the victims. Amidst the chaos, the police managed to arrest Mr. Okware and his father, James Opedun, while other suspects remain at large.

Community’s Demand for Justice

As the investigation continues, the local community is rallying together to demand justice for the lost lives. The villagers are seeking compensation for the lives lost, while the family of the suspects has offered land to fund the burial arrangements for the deceased children. As the police and district security officials delve deeper into the incident, the residents of Kumi District are left grappling with the tragic loss and the complexities of the land dispute.