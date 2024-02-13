Deadly Dance of Jealousy: Husband Confesses to Killing Wife in Iloilo City

A deadly dance of jealousy and rage unfolded in the Mandurriao District of Iloilo City, as 55-year-old Domingo Lasa admitted to taking the life of his wife, Emelyn Lasa, 56. The grim event transpired on February 12, 2024, following a heated confrontation between the couple.

A Tragic Unraveling

The fateful day began like any other, with Domingo and Emelyn engaging in an argument. The dispute reached a boiling point, leading Domingo to commit the unthinkable act. He stabbed his wife in a vacant lot, leaving her lifeless. As the weight of his actions settled in, Domingo changed clothes and attempted to escape to Lambunao, desperate to evade the consequences of his actions.

The Web of Suspicion

Rumors of infidelity swirled around the couple, with Domingo convinced that Emelyn had a lover. This belief, fueled by jealousy, became the driving force behind the horrifying crime. Emelyn's mother, however, staunchly denied the accusations against her daughter. In the face of such a devastating loss, she vowed to pursue a parricide case against Domingo.

Regret and Resolve

Now behind bars, Domingo tearfully expressed his regret for the heinous act. When asked if he had a message for their children, he remained silent. The sorrow etched on his face seemed to speak volumes, a stark contrast to the violence that had driven him to commit such a crime. As the investigation continues, the family and community are left to grapple with the aftermath of this tragic event.

Domingo Lasa's chilling confession serves as a haunting reminder of the destructive power of jealousy and uncontrolled rage. As the legal proceedings unfold, those affected by this senseless act of violence search for answers and seek solace in the midst of their grief.