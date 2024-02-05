Abeokuta Cult Clashes Claim Lives; Ogun Police Arrest 11 Suspects

Over the past weekend, the city of Abeokuta bore witness to a chilling series of deadly confrontations between rival cult groups, resulting in a tragic tale of multiple fatalities. The Ogun Police Command has confirmed these incidents, which primarily involved members of the Aye group and the Buccaneer confraternity. The violence, which began on Thursday, has left an indelible mark on the city's social fabric, painting a grim picture of the underbelly of urban life.

One of the most prominent clashes unfolded in the Adeun area of Lafenwa, where a member of the Aye cult group, Seun Elewode, met a violent end. Elewode, who had recently returned from prison, was killed in an exchange of gunfire during a birthday celebration at the group's hideout. The celebration, which quickly descended into a bloody spectacle, is a stark reminder of the volatile dynamics within these clandestine societies.

Clashes in Akinolugbade

Adding to the weekend's tally of fatalities, a member of the Buccaneer confraternity was gunned down in the Akinolugbade area of the city. This incident, coupled with the Adeun clash, underlines the simmering tensions between these rival cults, their territorial disputes often spilling over into the public sphere with devastating consequences.

Across these deadly encounters, a total of four individuals, all connected with the Aye, Eiye, and Buccaneer confraternities, lost their lives. The confrontations also inflicted gunshot wounds on several others, further escalating the gravity of the situation. The violence reportedly kicked off when a reputed leader of the Eiye confraternity was shot outside his home in Ijeja, triggering a chain of retaliatory attacks.

In response to these brutal clashes, the police have mounted a swift and robust response. A total of 11 suspects, believed to be directly connected to the deadly clashes, have been apprehended. The police, in their ongoing efforts to restore law and order, are likely to intensify their investigations and crackdown on these dangerous cult groups.