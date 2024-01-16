Deadly Clash in Akwa Ibom State: A Case of Political Misstep and Community Unrest

Tension and turmoil have gripped the Ukam community in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, following a violent clash between a dissolved market revenue group and a newly established faction. The conflict escalated into a deadly confrontation, claiming the life of a young man, Samuel Monday Toby, and causing injuries to several others. The incident has led to an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty, with armed police officers laying siege to the community in a bid to apprehend the culprits.

Origin of the Conflict

The root of the conflict can be traced back to the decision made by the Local Government Transition Committee Chairman, Lady Mercy Bassey. Bassey dissolved the previous Revenue Committee without consulting the host communities, a move that sparked outrage and led to the unfortunate events at the Ikot Akpa Bond market. On the market day, Toby was ambushed and brutally killed, sending shockwaves through the community.

Political Undercurrents and Aftermath

In the wake of the violence, the Personal Assistant to the governor and former revenue official, Mr. Akanimo Bob, fled his residence fearing repercussions. His home is now under police surveillance while he remains elusive. Bob has since penned a letter to Governor Umo Eno, appealing for intervention and alleging political victimization by Lady Mercy Bassey as a contributing factor to the unrest.

Police Intervention and Appeal for Peace

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Odiko MacDon, confirmed the incident and assured that order has been restored. Several individuals suspected of involvement in the crisis have been arrested and a comprehensive investigation by the State CID is underway. The police have underscored the importance of amicably resolving political differences and maintaining law and order throughout the state. Post the violent incident, Lady Mercy Bassey directed the police to secure the local markets during market days to prevent recurrence of such attacks.