Deacon Blue Fan's Violent Assault on Aberdeen Taxi Driver After Gig

In a shocking turn of events following a Deacon Blue concert at P&J Live, Steven Beattie, a 50-year-old fan, violently assaulted a taxi driver on Inverurie Road in Aberdeen.

Advertisment

The altercation began after Beattie and his partner demanded a stop at McDonald's for food. When the taxi driver requested payment for the wait time, a dispute ensued, leading to an escalation of aggression.

A Sudden Eruption of Violence

Beattie's rage exploded into a terrifying physical assault, as he punched the taxi driver 12 times, causing the driver to fall to the ground. The violence didn't stop there, as Beattie then grabbed a fire extinguisher and smashed the taxi, leaving it badly damaged.

Advertisment

The driver sustained head injuries and minor elbow pain as a result of the attack. Beattie and his partner returned to McDonald's, where Beattie was later arrested.

A Remorseful Plea and Compensation

In court, Beattie pled guilty to assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner. The engineering firm director expressed remorse and shock at finding himself involved in such a serious legal matter.

Advertisment

As a gesture of reconciliation, Beattie has compensated the taxi driver with over £4,600, covering damages and lost earnings. The court proceedings have left a lasting impact on Beattie, who now faces the consequences of his actions.

The Aftermath: A Lesson Learned

The violent incident following the Deacon Blue concert serves as a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining composure and respect in disagreements. Beattie's actions have left a scar on the local community and the taxi driver, who was simply doing his job.

As the case concludes, the focus shifts to the healing process for all parties involved, and the hope that such incidents become a thing of the past.