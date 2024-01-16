DEA Sting Operation Thwarts Major Methamphetamine Deal in New Mexico

In a remarkable operation that unfolded in the seemingly ordinary parking lot of an IHOP restaurant in Roswell, New Mexico, two men found themselves on the wrong side of the law. The U.S. Attorney's Office has charged Luis Raul Garcia and Manuel Ignacio Ibarra Lucero for intending to distribute a significant quantity of methamphetamines. The duo, nabbed in a sting operation, were about to deliver a staggering 66.1 pounds (30 kilos) of meth to an undercover Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent.

Advertisment

From Durango, Mexico to New Mexico

The illicit narcotics, brought from Durango, Mexico, were reportedly set to be sold to the undercover agent for an amount of $75,000. This transaction was not a random occurrence. It was the result of a series of conversations between the source of supply and the DEA agent who posed as a potential buyer.

The Arrest

Advertisment

As Garcia and Ibarra Lucero arrived at the designated location with the meth, law enforcement agents, who were already surveilling the area, swooped in. The unsuspecting suspects were caught off guard as they were taken into custody. In the aftermath of their arrest, both men confessed to being paid to transport the drugs.

The Charges

Following their admissions, Garcia and Ibarra Lucero were formally charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The duo waived their right to a detention hearing, as documented in a federal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico on January 10.

This sting operation underscores the constant vigilance and dedication of the DEA and other law enforcement agencies in their ongoing battle against drug trafficking. For now, the streets of New Mexico are a little safer with 66.1 pounds (30 kilos) of methamphetamine off them.