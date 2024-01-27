DCI Recovers Stolen Vehicles in Nakuru, Intensifies Hunt for Known Offender

Investigations into a spate of vehicle thefts across Nairobi and Nyeri counties led the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to extend their operation into Nakuru County. In a suburb known as 58, they arrested Michael Gichuhi Macharia while he was in possession of a Toyota Vitz, registration number KCW 582Q, a vehicle suspected of being stolen from a resident in Nairobi.

Crackdown on Vehicle Theft Syndicates

The DCI, in a countrywide crackdown, is actively pursuing suspected theft syndicates following a surge in reported cases of motor vehicle theft in Nairobi and neighboring counties. The operation has yielded promising results, leading to the recovery of stolen vehicles and the apprehension of suspects involved in the theft.

Targeting Known Suspects

Besides Macharia, the DCI officers targeted Charles Kung'u Kamau, a known suspect found driving a numberless Toyota Probox. An inspection revealed the vehicle's chassis number as KBV 958J, potentially linking it to another theft. Kamau, despite previous run-ins with the law, managed to evade arrest.

Intense Manhunt for Kamau

In the wake of Kamau's escape, the police have launched an intensive manhunt to capture him and bring him to justice. As efforts to dismantle the vehicle theft syndicates continue, the DCI reiterates its commitment to ensuring the safety of the residents and their property, pledging to leave no stone unturned in their quest for justice.