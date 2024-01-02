en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

DC Community Seeks Justice for Dwayne Barbour, Metropolitan Police Offer $25,000 Reward

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
DC Community Seeks Justice for Dwayne Barbour, Metropolitan Police Offer $25,000 Reward

In a tragic turn of events, Dwayne Barbour, a Southeast DC resident, succumbed to his injuries on December 31, nearly two weeks after being shot multiple times. The incident unfolded on December 20, as Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a shooting report in the 2900 block of Knox Place SE.

Community in Mourning

Barbour’s death has cast a dark shadow over his friends and family, who are struggling to come to terms with the loss. Known as a dedicated family man, his unexpected death has left a void that will be hard to fill.

Police Investigation and Reward

The Metropolitan Police Department has taken up the investigation into Barbour’s death with urgency. They have put forth a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the shooting. The department is urging anyone with relevant information to step forward and assist the detectives through phone or text contact.

Call for Justice

As the investigation progresses, the community continues to seek answers and justice for the untimely loss of Dwayne Barbour. The hope is that the reward will encourage witnesses to come forward and help bring the perpetrators to justice, providing some closure to Barbour’s grieving family and friends.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Pennsylvania Man Dies in Desperate Escape Attempt from Police Custody

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Delhi Road Accident Claims Mother and Son: Driver Cites Epileptic Seizure

By Dil Bar Irshad

NDLEA Nets Major Successes in Fight Against Illicit Drug Activities in 2023

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Commissioners Declare Observance of Anti-Human Trafficking Month

By BNN Correspondents

Shooting at South Carolina Nightclub: Two Arrested, One Suspect at Lar ...
@Crime · 2 mins
Shooting at South Carolina Nightclub: Two Arrested, One Suspect at Lar ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Young Woman Fatally Shot in Manchester

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Young Woman Fatally Shot in Manchester
Attempted Robbery at Crofton 7-Eleven Under Investigation

By BNN Correspondents

Attempted Robbery at Crofton 7-Eleven Under Investigation
Gunfire in Richmond Leads to Detainment; Tragic Shooting in Atlanta Claims Child’s Life

By BNN Correspondents

Gunfire in Richmond Leads to Detainment; Tragic Shooting in Atlanta Claims Child's Life
Prince George Citizen’s Polls Rank Discovery of Madison Scott’s Remains as Top Local Story of 2023

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Prince George Citizen's Polls Rank Discovery of Madison Scott's Remains as Top Local Story of 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Winter Classic 2024: Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken's Showdown in the CutOff Challenge
24 seconds
Winter Classic 2024: Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken's Showdown in the CutOff Challenge
Clash of Tradition and Pragmatism: The Changing Landscape of College Football
30 seconds
Clash of Tradition and Pragmatism: The Changing Landscape of College Football
ESPN Issues Apology for Inadvertent Explicit Content During Sugar Bowl Broadcast
40 seconds
ESPN Issues Apology for Inadvertent Explicit Content During Sugar Bowl Broadcast
Los Angeles Dodgers Eye Outfield Reinforcement with Right-Handed Hitters
42 seconds
Los Angeles Dodgers Eye Outfield Reinforcement with Right-Handed Hitters
Illinois' Historical Victories: A Tale of Triumph, Perseverance, and Spirit
2 mins
Illinois' Historical Victories: A Tale of Triumph, Perseverance, and Spirit
Ghulam Nabi Azad Advocates Competent Governance Over Sectarian Politics
2 mins
Ghulam Nabi Azad Advocates Competent Governance Over Sectarian Politics
Ashok Koul Lauds Modi Government's Efforts in Aiding Overlooked Demographics
2 mins
Ashok Koul Lauds Modi Government's Efforts in Aiding Overlooked Demographics
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: Diverse Candidates and New Voting Reforms
2 mins
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: Diverse Candidates and New Voting Reforms
Wyoming's Older Population: The Driving Force in 2022 Midterm Elections
2 mins
Wyoming's Older Population: The Driving Force in 2022 Midterm Elections
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app