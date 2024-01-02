DC Community Seeks Justice for Dwayne Barbour, Metropolitan Police Offer $25,000 Reward

In a tragic turn of events, Dwayne Barbour, a Southeast DC resident, succumbed to his injuries on December 31, nearly two weeks after being shot multiple times. The incident unfolded on December 20, as Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a shooting report in the 2900 block of Knox Place SE.

Community in Mourning

Barbour’s death has cast a dark shadow over his friends and family, who are struggling to come to terms with the loss. Known as a dedicated family man, his unexpected death has left a void that will be hard to fill.

Police Investigation and Reward

The Metropolitan Police Department has taken up the investigation into Barbour’s death with urgency. They have put forth a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the shooting. The department is urging anyone with relevant information to step forward and assist the detectives through phone or text contact.

Call for Justice

As the investigation progresses, the community continues to seek answers and justice for the untimely loss of Dwayne Barbour. The hope is that the reward will encourage witnesses to come forward and help bring the perpetrators to justice, providing some closure to Barbour’s grieving family and friends.