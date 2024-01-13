en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Dayton Shooting Triggers Lockdown: Investigation Underway

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:50 pm EST
Dayton Shooting Triggers Lockdown: Investigation Underway

Dayton, a city known for its tranquility, was jolted on Friday afternoon when a fatal shooting occurred near West Third Street and South Orchard Avenue. The incident resulted in the death of a male victim, a grim reminder of the shadow that gun violence casts over our society. This grim event triggered a temporary lockdown at Roosevelt Elementary School and the Greater Dayton Recreation Center, as a safety measure while police commenced the manhunt for the suspect.

Immediate Response and Lockdown

The lockdown, which began around 12:30 p.m., was a precautionary action taken by the authorities after the shooting was reported at the nearby recreation center. Dayton Public Schools Interim Superintendent David Lawrence moved swiftly to assuage concerned parents and the community at large, assuring that all students were safe and that the school was not under any immediate threat. After ensuring the safety of students and staff, the lockdown was lifted at approximately 2:30 p.m.

A Call for Help and Police Response

The incident was first reported by a witness who made a distressing 911 call, describing what seemed like teenagers involved in this horrendous act. In response, the police force mobilized a canine crew to track down the suspect. As the investigation unfolds, details remain scanty, with the suspect still on the loose.

Investigation and Evidence

At the crime scene, multiple shell casings were found, a chilling testament to the violence that unfolded. At least one shot struck the glass at the recreation center, adding to the shock and disarray. The motive and circumstances leading up to this tragic event are currently under inquiry, with the promise of justice looming in the near future.

0
Crime United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Felony Murder Charge for Drug Supplier in Dunwoody Overdose Case
In the quiet suburban city of Dunwoody, Georgia, a ripple of unrest has stirred as a Norcross man faces charges of felony murder following a lethal drug overdose. The Dunwoody Police Department, known for its resolute handling of criminal cases, has once again demonstrated its commitment to justice. Drug Overdose Sparks Comprehensive Investigation August of
Felony Murder Charge for Drug Supplier in Dunwoody Overdose Case
Fatal Shooting Triggers High-Speed Police Chase in Southeast Baltimore
14 mins ago
Fatal Shooting Triggers High-Speed Police Chase in Southeast Baltimore
Shooting Incident at Shoppes at Bel Air Mall in Mobile, Alabama
14 mins ago
Shooting Incident at Shoppes at Bel Air Mall in Mobile, Alabama
Mother-Daughter Tragedy: 27-Year-Old Marisa Rivera Convicted for Mother's Murder
6 mins ago
Mother-Daughter Tragedy: 27-Year-Old Marisa Rivera Convicted for Mother's Murder
Bomb Threat at Judge's Home Stokes Tensions in Trump Fraud Trial
8 mins ago
Bomb Threat at Judge's Home Stokes Tensions in Trump Fraud Trial
BJP Draws Parallels Between Palghar and Purulia Incidents, Accuses TMC of Violence Against Saints
8 mins ago
BJP Draws Parallels Between Palghar and Purulia Incidents, Accuses TMC of Violence Against Saints
Latest Headlines
World News
Blacktail Mountain Ski Area Announces Opening Amid Challenging Conditions
1 min
Blacktail Mountain Ski Area Announces Opening Amid Challenging Conditions
BYU Football Welcomes Kevin Gilbride as New Tight Ends Coach
2 mins
BYU Football Welcomes Kevin Gilbride as New Tight Ends Coach
Wichita Welcomes PBA Players Championship to Kick Off 66th Season
2 mins
Wichita Welcomes PBA Players Championship to Kick Off 66th Season
Felony Murder Charge for Drug Supplier in Dunwoody Overdose Case
2 mins
Felony Murder Charge for Drug Supplier in Dunwoody Overdose Case
Marianne Williamson: A Journey of Personal Growth and Political Aspiration
2 mins
Marianne Williamson: A Journey of Personal Growth and Political Aspiration
Rep. Dean Phillips: An Intimate Look at His Family's Influence on His Political Journey
3 mins
Rep. Dean Phillips: An Intimate Look at His Family's Influence on His Political Journey
From Death to Life: The Miraculous Revival of Darshan Singh Brar
3 mins
From Death to Life: The Miraculous Revival of Darshan Singh Brar
UN Secretary-General's Plea for Restraint in Red Sea Escalation
4 mins
UN Secretary-General's Plea for Restraint in Red Sea Escalation
Bully Ray Questions WWE NXT North American Championship; Oba Femi Emerges as a Rising Star
4 mins
Bully Ray Questions WWE NXT North American Championship; Oba Femi Emerges as a Rising Star
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app