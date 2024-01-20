Dayton Man Pleads Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter, Faces Prison Sentence

In a twist to a case that has gripped Dayton, Ohio, Antonio Fountain, a 37-year-old resident, entered a guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter. The charges stem from an incident that led to the death of a local security guard Ronnie 'Joe' Brown, aged 60. The guilty plea was entered on Friday through a bill of information, a procedure that typically indicates a plea agreement has been reached.

The Incident

On a fateful day in April 2022, Dayton police officers were dispatched to the Setters Volleyball Club in response to a reported brawl in the parking lot. Upon arrival, they discovered Brown unconscious. He was swiftly transported to Miami Valley Hospital, but despite the best efforts of the medical team, Brown succumbed to his injuries two days later.

Investigation and Evidence

As the investigation progressed, surveillance footage from the scene played a pivotal role in elucidating the sequence of events. The video evidence indicated that Antonio Fountain had struck Brown in the head. Brown, in his capacity as a security guard at the club, was attempting to intervene in the fight when he was hit.

The Plea and Sentence

In exchange for his guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter, charges of murder and felonious assault against Fountain were dropped. The repercussions of his plea are significant. Fountain now faces a prison sentence that could range anywhere from three to eleven years. His sentencing is set for March, where the final determination of his prison term will be made.