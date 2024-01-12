Daytime Shooting of Two Teenagers Near Schools in Newark, New Jersey

Two teenagers, a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, were victims of a daytime shooting in Newark, New Jersey, near KIPP Rise Academy and West Side High School. The attack occurred on South 11th Street and South Orange Avenue at around 2:55 p.m. on Thursday. Both victims were transported to University Hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

A Daytime Attack Near Schools

The incident, which unfolded just steps away from two educational institutions, has left the community shaken. Witnesses reported a fight breaking out in a nearby pizzeria before the gunfire erupted. The motive behind the shooting remains unknown and the event is currently under investigation by Newark police.

Recent Violence in Newark

This incident follows the fatal shooting of Imam Hassan Sharif of Masjid Muhammed just over a week ago, eight blocks away. Authorities stated that the two events seem unrelated and there is no indication that the murder of Imam Sharif was bias-motivated. The consecutive acts of violence have raised concerns about the safety of the residents of Newark, particularly in the proximity of schools.

