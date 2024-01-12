en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Daytime Shooting of Two Teenagers Near Schools in Newark, New Jersey

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:53 am EST
Daytime Shooting of Two Teenagers Near Schools in Newark, New Jersey

Two teenagers, a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, were victims of a daytime shooting in Newark, New Jersey, near KIPP Rise Academy and West Side High School. The attack occurred on South 11th Street and South Orange Avenue at around 2:55 p.m. on Thursday. Both victims were transported to University Hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

A Daytime Attack Near Schools

The incident, which unfolded just steps away from two educational institutions, has left the community shaken. Witnesses reported a fight breaking out in a nearby pizzeria before the gunfire erupted. The motive behind the shooting remains unknown and the event is currently under investigation by Newark police.

Recent Violence in Newark

This incident follows the fatal shooting of Imam Hassan Sharif of Masjid Muhammed just over a week ago, eight blocks away. Authorities stated that the two events seem unrelated and there is no indication that the murder of Imam Sharif was bias-motivated. The consecutive acts of violence have raised concerns about the safety of the residents of Newark, particularly in the proximity of schools.

Navigating Data Privacy

In the light of these events, it is also important to remember the significance of data privacy. Users are encouraged to understand their rights concerning personal information and the use of cookies on digital platforms. Types of cookies, ranging from strictly necessary to analytics, functionality, and advertising cookies, are used for various purposes, and users have the right to exercise control over their data.

0
Crime Education United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
30 seconds ago
Montreal Strip Club Chez Parée Faces Hefty Fines Amidst Grave Public Safety Violations
At the bustling intersection of Stanley and Sainte-Catherine streets, nestled among the urban hum of downtown Montreal, the iconic Chez Parée has long been a nocturnal beacon since its inception in 1982. However, the long-standing establishment, famed for its adult entertainment, has recently been spotlighted for less savory reasons. The Quebec liquor and gaming control
Montreal Strip Club Chez Parée Faces Hefty Fines Amidst Grave Public Safety Violations
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Aid in Auto Theft Investigation
4 mins ago
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Aid in Auto Theft Investigation
Cartel De Houston Leaders Sentenced: A Blow to Drug Trafficking
5 mins ago
Cartel De Houston Leaders Sentenced: A Blow to Drug Trafficking
Florida Woman Arrested for Neglecting Children During Party Spree
36 seconds ago
Florida Woman Arrested for Neglecting Children During Party Spree
Police Alert: Scam Operation Targeting Local Church in Sharonville
3 mins ago
Police Alert: Scam Operation Targeting Local Church in Sharonville
Tragic Family Feud in Portland Leads to Murder Charges
4 mins ago
Tragic Family Feud in Portland Leads to Murder Charges
Latest Headlines
World News
Sri Lanka Deploys Soldiers to Hospitals Amid Strike; Human Rights Watch 2024 Report Released
6 seconds
Sri Lanka Deploys Soldiers to Hospitals Amid Strike; Human Rights Watch 2024 Report Released
Former Patient Returns to Thank Life-Savers: A Tale of Resilience and Gratitude
9 seconds
Former Patient Returns to Thank Life-Savers: A Tale of Resilience and Gratitude
Steven Kitshoff's Arrival Spurs Ulster's Success: Facing Toulouse Next
40 seconds
Steven Kitshoff's Arrival Spurs Ulster's Success: Facing Toulouse Next
Hillsborough County Issues No-Swim Advisory for Tampa Beaches Due to Fecal Bacteria
41 seconds
Hillsborough County Issues No-Swim Advisory for Tampa Beaches Due to Fecal Bacteria
Golf Titans Mickelson and McIlroy Rally for Global Golf Tour
47 seconds
Golf Titans Mickelson and McIlroy Rally for Global Golf Tour
Daddysruby and Watsonville Triumph in Opening Day Stakes at Santa Anita Park
1 min
Daddysruby and Watsonville Triumph in Opening Day Stakes at Santa Anita Park
Cardiff City's Erol Bulut Eyes Fenerbahce's Umut Nayir for Potential Transfer
1 min
Cardiff City's Erol Bulut Eyes Fenerbahce's Umut Nayir for Potential Transfer
Campbell County's Joint Meeting: A Spotlight on Fiscal Year 2025 Budget
1 min
Campbell County's Joint Meeting: A Spotlight on Fiscal Year 2025 Budget
Jose Ramirez Severs Ties with Top Rank, Signs New Deal with Golden Boy Promotions
1 min
Jose Ramirez Severs Ties with Top Rank, Signs New Deal with Golden Boy Promotions
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
17 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app