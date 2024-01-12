Daylight Stabbing in Berkeley Leaves Community on Edge

A chilling incident unfolded in Berkeley on Thursday morning, as a woman in her 40s fell victim to a stabbing on the 1700 block of University Avenue. The attack occurred while the woman was walking along one of Berkeley’s busiest thoroughfares at approximately 8:15 a.m.

An Unknown Motive

As per the early reports, the assailant is believed to be a male acquaintance of the victim. However, the motive behind this violent act remains cloaked in mystery. The attacker fled the scene before the arrival of law enforcement, leaving behind a trail of unanswered questions.

A Community on Edge

News of the incident sent shockwaves through the Berkeley community, especially given the fact that the assault took place in broad daylight on a bustling avenue. The authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspect, urging anyone with information about the stabbing or the suspect’s whereabouts to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.

A Ray of Hope

Despite the terrifying ordeal, the victim, who was rushed to Highland Hospital, is reported to be in stable condition as of Friday. The Berkeley police department, meanwhile, continues its relentless pursuit of the assailant, vowing to bring him to justice and restore a sense of safety in the community.