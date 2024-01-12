en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Daylight Stabbing in Berkeley Leaves Community on Edge

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:42 pm EST
Daylight Stabbing in Berkeley Leaves Community on Edge

A chilling incident unfolded in Berkeley on Thursday morning, as a woman in her 40s fell victim to a stabbing on the 1700 block of University Avenue. The attack occurred while the woman was walking along one of Berkeley’s busiest thoroughfares at approximately 8:15 a.m.

An Unknown Motive

As per the early reports, the assailant is believed to be a male acquaintance of the victim. However, the motive behind this violent act remains cloaked in mystery. The attacker fled the scene before the arrival of law enforcement, leaving behind a trail of unanswered questions.

A Community on Edge

News of the incident sent shockwaves through the Berkeley community, especially given the fact that the assault took place in broad daylight on a bustling avenue. The authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspect, urging anyone with information about the stabbing or the suspect’s whereabouts to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.

A Ray of Hope

Despite the terrifying ordeal, the victim, who was rushed to Highland Hospital, is reported to be in stable condition as of Friday. The Berkeley police department, meanwhile, continues its relentless pursuit of the assailant, vowing to bring him to justice and restore a sense of safety in the community.

0
Crime United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
B.C. Court of Appeal Upholds Convictions of Animal Rights Activists
In a landmark decision, the B.C. Court of Appeal has upheld the convictions of animal rights activists Amy Soranno and Nick Schafer, affirming their 30-day jail sentences for breaking and entering with the intent to cause mischief at an Abbotsford hog farm. The incident, which took place on April 28, 2019, saw the activists, along
B.C. Court of Appeal Upholds Convictions of Animal Rights Activists
Charles County Detectives Arrest Two in Major Retail Theft Case
8 mins ago
Charles County Detectives Arrest Two in Major Retail Theft Case
Nine Women from Church Outreach Group Arrested in Mobile for Disorderly Conduct
8 mins ago
Nine Women from Church Outreach Group Arrested in Mobile for Disorderly Conduct
Prosecution Asserts Suspect Had Chance to Surrender in Iowa Trooper Killing Trial
6 mins ago
Prosecution Asserts Suspect Had Chance to Surrender in Iowa Trooper Killing Trial
Scranton Detective Critically Wounded in Early Morning Shootout: A City Calls for Justice
6 mins ago
Scranton Detective Critically Wounded in Early Morning Shootout: A City Calls for Justice
Ex-Police Officer James Riley Sentenced for Attempted Murder of Ex-Girlfriend
8 mins ago
Ex-Police Officer James Riley Sentenced for Attempted Murder of Ex-Girlfriend
Latest Headlines
World News
Thailand's Cannabis Control: A Draft Bill Stirs Controversy
28 seconds
Thailand's Cannabis Control: A Draft Bill Stirs Controversy
Retired Lt. Col. Lohmeier Advocates Preservation of 'Woke Revolution' Symbols
53 seconds
Retired Lt. Col. Lohmeier Advocates Preservation of 'Woke Revolution' Symbols
Ted Blunt: A Legacy of Public Service and Family Dedication
1 min
Ted Blunt: A Legacy of Public Service and Family Dedication
Pro-Life Pregnancy Care Centers: The Unsung Heroes Amidst Anti-Life Rhetoric
2 mins
Pro-Life Pregnancy Care Centers: The Unsung Heroes Amidst Anti-Life Rhetoric
Transgender Volleyball Player's Family Challenges Florida's Sports Law
4 mins
Transgender Volleyball Player's Family Challenges Florida's Sports Law
Phoenix Open 2024: Golf, Concerts, and Affordable Tickets
6 mins
Phoenix Open 2024: Golf, Concerts, and Affordable Tickets
Ken Weyand's Struggles at Dubai Invitational Stir Controversy as Rory McIlroy Takes Lead
6 mins
Ken Weyand's Struggles at Dubai Invitational Stir Controversy as Rory McIlroy Takes Lead
10,000 Steps a Day: A Health Myth Debunked
8 mins
10,000 Steps a Day: A Health Myth Debunked
Vacation Deprivation Linked to Rising Physician Burnout Rates: JAMA Study
8 mins
Vacation Deprivation Linked to Rising Physician Burnout Rates: JAMA Study
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app