Daylight Robbery Sparks Police Investigation in Ponteland

In a bold daylight incident, a robbery unfolded outside a Waitrose store in Ponteland, Northumberland, triggering a swift police response. Occurring around 7.40 am, a man carrying money was abruptly confronted by two unidentified males. In a swift act, they seized a box filled with cash and fled the scene, leaving behind a scene of surprise and concern.

Swift Police Response

The Northumbria Police were promptly on the scene, setting up a cordon around the shop as they embarked on their investigation into the crime. The officers are still present at the site, navigating the aftermath of the robbery to piece together the sequence of events and identify the perpetrators. The victim, while left shaken by the sudden crime, thankfully avoided physical injury.

Search for Suspects Continues

Despite the immediate police response, the suspects remain at large. The Northumbria Police are thoroughly probing the incident, analysing any potential leads to trace the unidentified males responsible for the crime. The public remains on high alert, and the police continue their tireless pursuit of justice.

