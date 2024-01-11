en English
Crime

Daylight Robbery in Taipei: The Swift Theft of NT$2.3 Million and Its Aftermath

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:46 am EST
Daylight Robbery in Taipei: The Swift Theft of NT$2.3 Million and Its Aftermath

In the bustling Zhongzheng District of Taipei City, a woman surnamed Huang became the unsuspecting victim of a swift daylight robbery on January 9. In a matter of less than 10 seconds, two men, Sun and Tsai, executed the theft, robbing Huang of NT$2.3 million (approximately US$74,000).

Swift Police Action

The Taipei City Police Department sprang into action, forming a special task force to hunt down the criminals. Surveillance footage provided crucial leads, enabling the identification and subsequent arrest of the suspects on January 10. A total of NT$280,000 of the stolen money was seized; the rest had been partially used by Sun to repay his debts.

Premediated Crime

The investigation revealed that this was not a crime of opportunity. The suspects had prior knowledge of Huang’s possession of the cash. A friend of the culprits had informed them that Huang would be carrying the money to make a down payment. The purpose of the down payment, however, remains undisclosed by Huang.

Internal Dispute and Criminal-on-Criminal Activity

The police have suggested that the incident might be related to an internal dispute within a group. They have not dismissed the possibility of ‘black eating black,’ a term used to describe criminal-on-criminal activity. The suspects have been handed over to the Taipei District Prosecutor’s Office, facing charges of ‘Abrupt Taking’ or snatch theft, and the police have requested their detention.

In the wake of the incident, the police have advised the public to exercise caution when carrying valuable items and large sums of money. They further stressed the importance of seeking police protection when withdrawing hefty amounts to prevent similar occurrences.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

