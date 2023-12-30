en English
Crime

Daylight Robbery in Greater Accra Region: Forex Bureau Owner Loses GHC400,000

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:54 pm EST
On an otherwise ordinary December day, the bustling Top Town district in Kasoa Amanfrom, Greater Accra Region, was the stage for a daring daylight robbery. The unsuspecting victim, Alhaji Mumuni, a Forex Bureau and Gold dealership owner, was robbed of cash and gold worth a staggering GHC400,000. The assault, carried out by a duo of armed assailants on a motorbike, has sent shockwaves through the local community and thrust the spotlight on the pressing need for enhanced security measures.

Unsuspecting Victims and Calculated Attack

The robbery, according to Alhaji Mumuni, was a meticulously planned and executed operation. He and his brother were followed from Kasoa-Zongo, a notable distance from the crime scene, before being ambushed. The robbers, armed with pistols, exhibited a chilling audacity, firing warning shots to deter any potential intervention from bystanders. The victims, despite their resistance, were shot at and relieved of their substantial possessions.

Deception and Escape

According to Jonathan Essel, an eyewitness, the robbers cunningly misled residents who attempted to intervene. Posing as law enforcement officers, they managed to stave off interference and make a clean getaway. This disturbing element of trickery has further fueled the local community’s demand for robust security measures and frequent patrolling by the police to prevent such incidents.

Community Response and Police Investigation

The aftermath of the incident has seen a surge in calls for increased security measures within the community. Residents are demanding more frequent patrols by law enforcement agencies to deter criminal elements and ensure the safety of citizens. Responding to the incident, the Ngleshie Amanfro Police have initiated an active investigation with the aim of apprehending the culprits and bringing them to justice.

Crime Ghana Security
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

