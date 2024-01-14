en English
Bermuda

Daylight Robbery at Walker Christopher Jewellery Store: A Call for Public Assistance

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 7:43 am EST
Daylight Robbery at Walker Christopher Jewellery Store: A Call for Public Assistance

In the quiet calm of a Saturday afternoon, the serene tranquility of Queen Street in Hamilton was shattered. At 1:12 pm on January 13, 2024, the Walker Christopher jewellery store fell victim to a daring daylight robbery. The suspect, a man of about 5 feet 10 inches height and a stocky build, stormed into the store, hammer in hand, and proceeded to shatter a display case with reckless abandon.

A Swift Escape

Upon breaking the case, the suspect hastily seized a quantity of jewellery, the value of which remains undisclosed. In a matter of minutes, he exited the store and swiftly climbed onto the back of a waiting motorcycle. The motorcycle, operated by an accomplice described as approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall with a light complexion, sped off, leaving a trail of shock and confusion in its wake.

Bermuda Police Service Steps In

The Bermuda Police Service has since launched an investigation into the incident. Detective Constable Dawn Hector, a seasoned officer with a reputation for meticulous investigation, has been assigned to lead the case. The police are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to step forward and assist in their inquiries.

The Call for Public Assistance

As the investigation unfolds, the Bermuda Police Service is actively seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and apprehending the suspects. The police have provided contact details, encouraging anyone with information that could lead to the suspects’ capture to reach out to Detective Constable Dawn Hector or the Criminal Investigations Division. Amidst the surge of crime, the collective effort of the community is more crucial than ever in maintaining law and order.

0
Bermuda Crime
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Hamilton Jewellery Store Robbery: Public Assistance Sought

