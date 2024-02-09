Daylight Robbery at Il Terrazo Mall: Businesswoman Attacked and Robbed

A harrowing incident unfolded at the Il Terrazo mall in Quezon City as a 32-year-old businesswoman fell prey to a knife-wielding assailant. The assault transpired on the third floor women's restroom, shattering the midday tranquility last Thursday around 12:07 p.m.

Advertisment

A Brutal Attack in Broad Daylight

The suspect, whose identity remains unknown, accosted the woman and forced her into a restroom cubicle. Armed with a knife, he proceeded to rob her of two cell phones before making a swift escape on foot. This brazen act of violence has left the community in shock, questioning the safety of public spaces even during daylight hours.

Eyewitness accounts paint a chilling picture of the incident. Mall-goers discovered the victim lying injured on the restroom floor shortly after the assault. Despite the trauma, she managed to provide authorities with a detailed description of her assailant.

Advertisment

The Manhunt Begins

Police are now actively seeking leads to identify and apprehend the perpetrator. The suspect is described as wearing a long-sleeved shirt, cap, denim jeans, and sunglasses at the time of the incident. Authorities have launched a manhunt in the area, urging anyone with information to come forward.

"We are doing everything in our power to ensure the safety of our citizens," said a spokesperson for the local police department. "We urge anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to contact us immediately."

Advertisment

A Community in Shock

The incident has sent ripples of fear throughout the community. Shoppers who frequent the mall expressed their concerns about the escalating crime rate. "I've always felt safe here, but this changes everything," said one distressed shopper.

In response to the incident, mall management has promised to increase security measures. Additional guards will be deployed, and surveillance systems will undergo thorough checks to enhance safety protocols.

Meanwhile, the victim is currently receiving treatment for her injuries. As the community rallies around her, they hope that justice will be served swiftly and that such an incident never repeats itself.