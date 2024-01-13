en English
Crime

Daycare Doubles as Drug Hub: Owner and Accomplice Arrested

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:52 pm EST
Daycare Doubles as Drug Hub: Owner and Accomplice Arrested

On a regular day in Dover, law enforcement officials stormed a daycare, arresting the owner, Cameron Christmas, and an accomplice, Jessica Cooper, on serious charges of drug possession, distribution, and child endangerment. The daycare, a place expected to be a haven of safety and care for children, was housing a clandestine operation that exposed the children to potential harm.

A Shocking Cache of Contraband at a Daycare

The Dover Police Department’s raid revealed a chilling dual purpose of the childcare establishment. Besides being a sanctuary for children, it was a hub for illicit drug activity. The police found 93.1 grams of cocaine, 26.4 grams of crack, 302 bags of heroin, two handguns, and over $32,000 in cash. This disturbing presence of contraband in a place meant to nurture the future generation has sent shockwaves through the community.

Owner and Accomplice Face Serious Charges

The owner, Christmas, and his associate, Cooper, are now facing an array of charges. These include possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, endangering the welfare of a child, and conspiracy. The charges reflect the gravity of the crime, which not only involved illegal substances and firearms but also the potential harm to innocent children.

Raising Questions About Safety and Regulation of Childcare Facilities

The incident has spurred a critical conversation about the safety and regulation of childcare facilities. How a daycare could function as a front for a serious criminal operation is a question that regulatory bodies and law enforcement agencies need to answer. The incident has prompted an investigation into the daycare’s operation and the enforcement of existing laws to protect children from such hazardous environments. Four children were present during the raid and were subsequently turned over to their guardians, unharmed but undoubtedly shaken by the incident.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

