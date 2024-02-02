Davie County Shooting Culminates in Sentencing: Jason Caleb Wishon Receives 11 to 15 Years for Attempted Murder

On March 3, 2023, a quiet neighborhood in Davie County, North Carolina was shattered by gunfire. The triggerman, Jason Caleb Wishon, a 21-year-old local resident, unloaded his weapon into a car, critically injuring his friend, Bernardo Rodriguez-Ramirez. Wishon was reportedly incensed about Rodriguez-Ramirez dating his sister and supplying her with illegal substances. A year later, Wishon has been sentenced to a prison term of 11 years and nine months to 15 years and two months, after pleading guilty to charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, inflicting serious bodily injury, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

A Friendship Tainted by Betrayal

Before the fateful day, Wishon and Rodriguez-Ramirez were close friends who shared illicit pastimes. However, the friendship soured when Wishon discovered Rodriguez-Ramirez's relationship with his sister and his role in her spiral into substance abuse. On that day, Rodriguez-Ramirez was shot twice in the back by Wishon, resulting in him being paralyzed from the waist down.

The Trial and Sentencing

During the court proceedings, Wishon was credited with 302 days already served in the Forsyth County Jail. Assistant District Attorney, Matt Breeding, laid out the chilling details of the incident, the emergency response, and the treatment that saved Rodriguez-Ramirez's life. Video surveillance footage played a pivotal role in establishing the sequence of events leading up to the shooting. A co-defendant in the case had tipped Wishon off about Rodriguez-Ramirez's location, setting the stage for the tragic event.

Acknowledgement and Apology

Following the shooting, Wishon reached out to his family members, confessing to his actions. In court, he expressed remorse for the shooting, acknowledging the immense harm he had inflicted on Rodriguez-Ramirez and the wider ripple effect of his actions. Wishon's sentencing closes one chapter in this tale of friendship, betrayal, and violence, but the repercussions of his actions continue to reverberate in the lives of those affected.