David Steven Abbott on Trial for Murder: Pleads Insanity

David Steven Abbott, a 33-year-old Anaheim resident, stands trial for the murder of Rahmatolah "Davey" Yaghoubi, 70, and the assault of Luis Javier Vera on Memorial Day 2021. Abbott, diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, pleads not guilty by reason of insanity. His trial follows a two-phase approach: the first phase to determine guilt, followed by an assessment of his mental state at the time of the assaults, if convicted.

Additional Charges and the Day of the Attacks

Abbott faces additional sentencing enhancements for committing the offense while out on bail from a previous assault with a deadly weapon case. On the day of the attacks, Abbott, shirtless and accompanied by a large dog, approached Vera at his home. Initially, he appeared friendly, but his demeanor soon changed to violent.

During the assault, Abbott allegedly threatened Vera and his family, claiming he had police backing and making demonic references. After leaving Vera's residence, he encountered Yaghoubi and launched a violent attack, resulting in Yaghoubi's death.

Witness Accounts and Defense Strategy

Witnesses provided chilling accounts of Abbott's behavior, describing it as erratic and dangerous. One witness testified to Abbott's biblical and violent exclamations during the attack. Abbott's attorney, Lee Stonum, plans to seek a second-degree murder conviction. Stonum will argue that, due to his mental health conditions, Abbott was insane at the time of the incident.