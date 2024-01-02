David Schwimmer Condemns Skepticism over Hamas’ Sexual Violence Reports

Renowned actor David Schwimmer has voiced his concern over the skepticism surrounding reports of sexual violence inflicted by Hamas during the recent Israel-Hamas conflict. Schwimmer, who has been an advocate for survivors of sexual violence for nearly two decades, emphasized the importance of believing victims’ accounts of these horrific incidents that took place on October 7th.

Challenging the Skeptics

Schwimmer took to his Instagram to criticize those discrediting the incidents due to potential discrimination against Jewish people. This comes following a New York Times investigation that documented acts of rape, mutilation, and extreme brutality against women by Hamas soldiers. Schwimmer specifically referenced this report in his Instagram post, highlighting the trauma re-experienced by victims when their accounts are discredited.

An Unsettling Investigation

The New York Times investigation presented chilling witness accounts and evidence of sexual violence. Israel’s justice ministry reported that victims were tortured, raped, and dismembered, with about 25% of the victims being women. Israeli first responders shared testimonies of the gruesome scenes they encountered, which included mutilated and sexually assaulted women.

Responses and Repercussions

Despite Hamas’ denial of these allegations, Israel initiated an official police investigation, led by David Katz. This investigation could span up to eight months. Surprisingly, the UN Women agency only acknowledged these allegations in December. Schwimmer expressed hope that the article would shed more light on the issue and encourage others to confront their unconscious biases.