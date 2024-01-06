en English
Crime

David Moran Sentenced to Prison for Attempting to Engage in Sexual Communications with a Child

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:40 am EST
David Moran Sentenced to Prison for Attempting to Engage in Sexual Communications with a Child

David Moran, a 40-year-old man, has been sentenced to 19 months in prison after admitting to five counts of attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child. The case gained significant attention as Moran was exposed by online activists who posed as young girls, providing evidence of explicit images and videos he had shared with them.

Moran’s Troubling Actions Uncovered

The online activists, often referred to as ‘paedophile hunters’, posed as minors on the internet, luring Moran into a trap. Despite his persistent claims of not being attracted to underage girls, his communications with these decoys, who he believed to be as young as 12, were reported to the police. This led to his arrest on September 18, 2022.

A Lonely Figure with a Troubled Past

Moran’s defense painted a picture of a solitary and troubled figure. His lawyer highlighted a violent attack that Moran suffered at the age of 18, which led to long-term anxiety and social avoidance. However, this background does not excuse his actions, but rather paints a more comprehensive picture of the man behind the crimes.

Reoffending Despite Investigation

Alarmingly, despite being under investigation, Moran was caught reoffending by contacting another decoy in 2023. The judge, while delivering the verdict, expressed concern over Moran’s failure to acknowledge his attraction to young girls and his audacity to reoffend while under scrutiny.

Alongside his 19-month prison sentence, Moran was required to register as a sex offender and was issued a sexual harm prevention order, both for 10 years. These measures aim to protect the public from any potential future offenses by Moran.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

