en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Davenport Man Faces Legal Repercussions Following Traffic Stop

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:45 am EST
Davenport Man Faces Legal Repercussions Following Traffic Stop

In the early hours of October 8, a routine traffic stop in Bettendorf transformed into a significant legal confrontation involving 25-year-old Corionte C. Williams from Davenport. As a passenger in the vehicle pulled over by police, Williams was found with an open bottle of alcohol at his feet, a pellet gun under his seat, and a small amount of marijuana on his person. The discovery of these items escalated the situation, culminating in Williams allegedly resisting arrest, an altercation that ended with an officer injured and another inadvertently affected by pepper spray.

Charges and Plea Agreement

As a result of the incident, Williams faced a series of charges including interference with official acts causing bodily injury, third-offense possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of dangerous weapons, providing false identification, fifth-degree criminal mischief, and an open container citation. Nonetheless, a plea agreement with the Scott County Attorney’s Office on December 28 altered the course of the case. In exchange for his plea, several charges including the dangerous weapons charge, criminal mischief, providing false identification, and the open container citation were reduced and dismissed.

Sentence and Future Implications

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Williams was sentenced to 120 days in jail for interference with official acts causing bodily injury and second-offense possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors. His sentences for both cases are concurrent, and he will receive credit for time served. This event underscores the complexity of legal systems and their mechanisms, such as plea agreements, that can dramatically affect the outcome of a case.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
31 seconds ago
Lockdown at Ewing High School: Social Media Gun Photo Sparks Fear
When a chilling image of a male brandishing what appeared to be a handgun in a school bathroom surfaced on social media, a wave of fear swept across Ewing High School, leading to an immediate lockdown. The school, located in Ewing, NJ, has a student body of 1,071 for the academic year 2022-23, as per
Lockdown at Ewing High School: Social Media Gun Photo Sparks Fear
Acid Attack Suspects Arrested After Firefight with Police in Lahore's Shahdara Town
4 mins ago
Acid Attack Suspects Arrested After Firefight with Police in Lahore's Shahdara Town
Sentences Delivered in Keshy'ra Robinson's Homicide Case
4 mins ago
Sentences Delivered in Keshy'ra Robinson's Homicide Case
Ecuador Declares War on Drug Gangs: A Global Roundup
57 seconds ago
Ecuador Declares War on Drug Gangs: A Global Roundup
Florida Teacher Arrested in Human Trafficking Sting Operation: Over 120 Arrested
2 mins ago
Florida Teacher Arrested in Human Trafficking Sting Operation: Over 120 Arrested
Stripes Employee Accused of Rape: A Tale of Corporate Negligence
3 mins ago
Stripes Employee Accused of Rape: A Tale of Corporate Negligence
Latest Headlines
World News
Jim Ross on Sting's Last Match and AEW Revolution Tag Team Bout
8 seconds
Jim Ross on Sting's Last Match and AEW Revolution Tag Team Bout
Study Reveals Decline in Adolescent Cigarette Smoking, Rise in E-cigarette Use
11 seconds
Study Reveals Decline in Adolescent Cigarette Smoking, Rise in E-cigarette Use
Governor Kemp Prioritizes Safety and Bipartisanship in Georgia Assembly Address
17 seconds
Governor Kemp Prioritizes Safety and Bipartisanship in Georgia Assembly Address
Penn Medicine to Acquire Doylestown Health: Growth Amid Challenges
22 seconds
Penn Medicine to Acquire Doylestown Health: Growth Amid Challenges
St Mary's University College Edges Out ATU Sligo in Gaelic Football Thriller
30 seconds
St Mary's University College Edges Out ATU Sligo in Gaelic Football Thriller
Study Reveals Disparities in COVID-19 Data Exchange and Reporting
32 seconds
Study Reveals Disparities in COVID-19 Data Exchange and Reporting
SkyView Drags in Owego, NY Set for Revival in 2024
32 seconds
SkyView Drags in Owego, NY Set for Revival in 2024
Israel Faces Unprecedented Legal Challenge Under UN's Genocide Convention
58 seconds
Israel Faces Unprecedented Legal Challenge Under UN's Genocide Convention
Imminent Winter Storm Reschedules St. Charles High School Basketball Doubleheader
1 min
Imminent Winter Storm Reschedules St. Charles High School Basketball Doubleheader
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
46 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app