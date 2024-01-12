en English
Crime

Daughter's Podcast 'Ice Cold Case' Revives 21-Year-Old Unsolved Murder

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:54 am EST
Daughter’s Podcast ‘Ice Cold Case’ Revives 21-Year-Old Unsolved Murder

Twenty-one years ago, a chilling murder shook the quiet community of Belmont County, Ohio. The victim, J.C. McGhee, left behind a mystery that continues to haunt his family and the locals. Today, his daughter, Madison McGhee, has taken it upon herself to unravel the truth behind her father’s death with her podcast, ‘Ice Cold Case’.

Bringing the Cold Case to Life

In an age where technology gives a voice to the voiceless, Madison McGhee, a California-based TV producer, has taken an unconventional route to solving her father’s murder. Through her podcast ‘Ice Cold Case’, she has reignited interest in the unsolved case, not just in Belmont County, but around the world. The first season of the podcast, running for nine episodes, has sparked a wave of international attention, bringing forth a host of ideas, opinions, and undisclosed information from listeners.

Conflicting Statements and New Leads

Despite a plethora of conflicting witness statements about the murder, including discrepancies in the number of assailants, their descriptions, and the getaway vehicle, Madison remains undeterred. A pivotal figure close to the case has recently provided her with new leads, raising hopes for significant progress in the investigation. Madison is grateful for this fresh information and remains committed to piecing together the puzzle of her father’s untimely demise.

A Quest for Truth in the Second Season

As the second season of ‘Ice Cold Case’ is set to be released, Madison is prepared to challenge her own theories about her father’s murder. She emphasizes that disproving a theory is just as crucial as proving one in her relentless pursuit of the truth. Listeners worldwide eagerly await the new season, hoping for more revelations that could finally bring closure to this 21-year-old murder case.

Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

