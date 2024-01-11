en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Daughter Seeks Justice After Carer Steals from Elderly Mother

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 3:58 am EST
Daughter Seeks Justice After Carer Steals from Elderly Mother

In a harrowing case of abuse and deception, 90-year-old May Heighway fell victim to her carer, Tracy Swinburn, who exploited her trust and vulnerability. Swinburn, despite being previously convicted twice for dishonesty, managed to slip through the cracks of the system, landing a position as Heighway’s caregiver. She proceeded to steal a sum of at least £100 from Heighway, cunningly disabling surveillance cameras installed in the house. However, Swinburn’s actions were eventually brought to light when a second set of cameras, installed by Heighway’s vigilant daughter, Elaine Pearse, captured the truth.

Unraveling the Deception

Elaine Pearse’s swift action and keen sense of suspicion led to the unmasking of Swinburn’s deceit. Swinburn, 58, from Farnworth, claimed that her theft was driven by the need to fund her son’s drug addiction. However, Pearse believes that greed played a significant role, given Swinburn’s frequent talks about her vacations. The evidence gathered by Pearse led to Swinburn receiving a 34-week suspended prison sentence and a 12-week curfew at her home.

Questioning the System

This case has raised serious questions about the efficiency and reliability of the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks. Pearse is determined to challenge the system that failed her mother and opened the doors for Swinburn’s abuse. It is a system that was supposed to protect the vulnerable but instead allowed them to be preyed upon. Pearse plans to discuss the issue with MP Lindsay Hoyle, seeking justice for her mother and potentially preventing similar incidents in the future.

Advocating for Change

Elaine Pearse stands as a beacon of hope and determination, refusing to let her mother’s abuse be another forgotten statistic. She is actively working towards bringing about a change in policies that govern the hiring of carers for the elderly and vulnerable. Her story is a stark reminder of the need for stringent measures to safeguard those who cannot protect themselves. The incident serves as a call to action for the necessary reform in the current legal framework, a system that inadvertently enabled her mother’s abuser.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Kazakhstan Marks an 11% Dip in Crime Rate: A Closer Look
In a remarkable turn of events, Kazakhstan, a Central Asian republic, has reported a significant 11% decline in its overall crime rate. The confirmation comes from the Kazakh Prosecutor General’s Office, painting a picture of a safer, more law-abiding nation. Unveiling the Statistics The numbers, as released by the Committee on Legal Statistics and Special
Kazakhstan Marks an 11% Dip in Crime Rate: A Closer Look
Streaming Services Gear Up for a Deluge of New Shows
9 mins ago
Streaming Services Gear Up for a Deluge of New Shows
Kazakhstan Marks an 11% Dip in Crime Rate: A Closer Look
10 mins ago
Kazakhstan Marks an 11% Dip in Crime Rate: A Closer Look
Bengaluru AI Company CEO Implicated in Death of Her 4-Year-Old Son
2 mins ago
Bengaluru AI Company CEO Implicated in Death of Her 4-Year-Old Son
Kazakhstan Marks an 11% Dip in Crime Rate: A Closer Look
4 mins ago
Kazakhstan Marks an 11% Dip in Crime Rate: A Closer Look
Dublin Bus Drivers Boycott Gang-Infested Areas: A Stand for Safety
7 mins ago
Dublin Bus Drivers Boycott Gang-Infested Areas: A Stand for Safety
Latest Headlines
World News
Indonesian Presidential Race: AMIN Team Accuses Defense Minister of Election Violation
3 mins
Indonesian Presidential Race: AMIN Team Accuses Defense Minister of Election Violation
221st New Jersey Legislature Inaugurated: Governor Murphy Outlines Ambitious Plans
3 mins
221st New Jersey Legislature Inaugurated: Governor Murphy Outlines Ambitious Plans
Chicago Bears Shake Up Coaching Staff, Evaluate Draft and Stadium Options
3 mins
Chicago Bears Shake Up Coaching Staff, Evaluate Draft and Stadium Options
The Hidden Danger in Cannabis: Unchecked Fungal Toxins
4 mins
The Hidden Danger in Cannabis: Unchecked Fungal Toxins
Union Minister Nisith Pramanik Appeals to Supreme Court Over Arrest Warrant
7 mins
Union Minister Nisith Pramanik Appeals to Supreme Court Over Arrest Warrant
Canadian Figure Skating in Flux: Young Talent and Unsettling Controversies
8 mins
Canadian Figure Skating in Flux: Young Talent and Unsettling Controversies
NFL Playoffs Kickoff Amidst Local Community Issues and Storm Warnings
9 mins
NFL Playoffs Kickoff Amidst Local Community Issues and Storm Warnings
Nancy Mace Accuses Hunter Biden of Evading Congressional Subpoena, Calls Him Out on White Privilege
9 mins
Nancy Mace Accuses Hunter Biden of Evading Congressional Subpoena, Calls Him Out on White Privilege
Brentford Eyes Former Nottingham Forest Loanee Renan Lodi for Potential Return to English Football
9 mins
Brentford Eyes Former Nottingham Forest Loanee Renan Lodi for Potential Return to English Football
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
1 hour
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
2 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
2 hours
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
4 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
5 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
Bangladesh's Ambassador Muhith Elected President of UNDP/UNFPA/UNOPS Executive Board
5 hours
Bangladesh's Ambassador Muhith Elected President of UNDP/UNFPA/UNOPS Executive Board
Sri Lanka's Anti-Terrorism Bill Sparks Heated Parliamentary Debate
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Anti-Terrorism Bill Sparks Heated Parliamentary Debate
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
6 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Princess Anne's Historic Visit to MAS Holdings Marks 75 Years of UK-Sri Lanka Relations
6 hours
Princess Anne's Historic Visit to MAS Holdings Marks 75 Years of UK-Sri Lanka Relations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app