Crime

Daughter of Post Office Scandal Victim Shares Bullying Ordeal and Calls for Accountability

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:30 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:45 pm EST
Daughter of Post Office Scandal Victim Shares Bullying Ordeal and Calls for Accountability

Millie Jo Castleton, daughter of Lee Castleton—a victim of the notorious Post Office scandal—has spoken out about her harrowing experiences of being bullied at school after her father was wrongfully accused of stealing £25,000 from his Post Office in Bridlington, East Yorkshire. The consequences of the accusations were severe, leading to Lee Castleton’s bankruptcy, the loss of his shop and home, and sparking a family crisis.

The Trauma of Falsely Accused

Millie Jo Castleton not only shared the traumatic experiences she endured at school but also shed light on the ripple effects of the scandal on her personal life. She revealed her complex relationship with money and her mental health struggles, including an eating disorder, which she bravely discussed on BBC Radio 4’s Broadcasting House show.

Calling for Accountability

Beyond revealing her struggles, Millie Jo made a potent call for accountability. She demanded that those responsible for the false accusations take responsibility for the havoc they wreaked on her family’s life and the lives of countless others impacted by the scandal.

Justice and Compensation Amidst Scandal

The Post Office scandal, wherein faulty Horizon software was blamed for accounting discrepancies, has gained renewed attention due to ITV’s drama ‘Mr. Bates vs The Post Office’ and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s announcement of a new law to quash the convictions of approximately 700 subpostmasters affected by the system errors. The Castleton family, along with others, continues their fight for justice and compensation amidst the widespread impact of the scandal.

Crime United Kingdom
