Daughter of Ex-Spurs Manager Faces Arrest After Neighbor Dispute Escalates

Joanne Shreeves, 52, daughter of former Tottenham manager Peter Shreeves, is on the brink of arrest after failing to comply with court orders concerning compensation to her neighbor, Trevor Dempsey. The past year has seen Shreeves embroiled in a neighborly dispute, escalating to the point of significant damage to Dempsey’s property and engaging in hostile behavior.

A Trail of Destruction

Caught on camera, Shreeves’ actions towards Dempsey were far from neighborly. The footage depicts her damaging Dempsey’s fence, trampling his garden flowers, and wrecking his potting shed. Beyond this physical damage, Shreeves was also recorded engaging in aggressive conduct, spitting, and using offensive language.

Legal Repercussions

Shreeves’ actions led to her conviction at Stratford Magistrates’ Court last March. Charged with common assault, criminal damage, and threatening behavior, Shreeves was handed a 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity. She was also ordered to pay £4,000 in compensation to Dempsey. However, Shreeves has failed to fulfill these obligations, having only paid £720 of the due compensation.

Warrant for Arrest

This failure to comply with court orders has led to a warrant being issued for Shreeves’ arrest. The ongoing conflict between the neighbors in Chingford, east London, has not been an isolated incident. Shreeves has a history of convictions for assault and criminal damage. Despite her claims that the CCTV footage was tampered with, the court rejected these allegations. District Judge William Nelson expressed certainty of her guilt.

Further adding to the Shreeves’ family legal troubles, Carol Shreeves, spouse of Peter Shreeves, received a police caution for causing damage to Dempsey’s kitchen. As the dust settles and the legal net tightens around Joanne Shreeves, the question remains: will she fulfill her legal obligations, or will she face the consequences of her actions?