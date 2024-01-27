Dating App Meet-Up Turns into Crime Scene in Selkirk, NY

In a startling incident out of Selkirk, New York, two individuals, Jason M. Ellsworth, 48, and Jasmine Peppin, 27, have been apprehended on charges of first-degree robbery and second-degree kidnapping. The story unfolded on January 24th, 2024, when a man who had arranged a rendezvous with a woman through a social dating application at Flemings Trailer Park found himself held at gunpoint by the woman and a man accompanying her.

Disturbing Encounter at Flemings Trailer Park

The victim, who had approached the woman through a dating application, stepped into a situation far beyond his imagination. The meet-up, designed for romance, quickly soured as he was threatened with a handgun by the woman and her male accomplice. The suspects demanded cash from the man, who was released only after he complied with their demands.

Swift Justice: Suspects Apprehended

Following the traumatic encounter, the victim reported the incident to the Coeymans Police. The police promptly initiated an investigation, which led to the identification of Ellsworth and Peppin as the perpetrators of the crime. The duo was arrested with the assistance of the Albany County Sheriff's Office, and a handgun was recovered from the crime scene, further cementing their involvement in the crime.

Legal Proceedings Underway

The suspects were arraigned before Town Justice Thomas Frese. They are currently held at the Albany County Jail, where they await further court proceedings. The charges of first-degree robbery and second-degree kidnapping levied against them serve as a stark reminder of the grim outcomes that can lurk behind the façade of social media interactions.