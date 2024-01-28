Dartmouth Police Arrest Suspect Linked to 2022 Stabbing and Other Serious Charges

In Dartmouth, Massachusetts, a cold case tied to a stabbing incident dating back to October 2022 was revitalized with the arrest of 41-year-old Ryan Veenstra from New Bedford. The arrest transpired on Wednesday, November 24, following the execution of a warrant connected to the stabbing case. Veenstra, however, wasn't merely sought for his alleged involvement in the stabbing. He was additionally wanted in connection to four other outstanding warrants concerning various serious charges.

The Trail of Offenses

The litany of charges against Veenstra paints a grim picture. They encompass aggravated statutory rape, indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, threats to commit a crime, and a second offense of operating under the influence of liquor. Each warrant represents a worrying testament to the suspect's troubling history, amplifying the gravity of this particular arrest.

A Cold Case Reopened

The stabbing case that initially put Veenstra in the crosshairs of Dartmouth Police had lingered unsolved since October 2022. However, the emergence of fresh information recently breathed new life into the case. The undisclosed information not only invigorated the investigation but also implicated Veenstra in the stabbing incident, leading to the November 24 arrest.

Justice in Focus

Dartmouth Police Chief Brian Levesque remarked on the arrest, casting a spotlight on the unwavering dedication of the police department. He emphasized their relentless commitment to pursuing and solving cases, regardless of how much time has passed. The Chief also underscored the importance of their dedication to community safety and justice. The apprehension of Veenstra, he suggested, was yet another testament to their tireless efforts.

In the heart of Dartmouth, the arrest of a man connected to a string of serious offenses, including a previously unsolved stabbing, shines a light on the persistent pursuit of justice. The story of Ryan Veenstra, now under the custody of authorities, serves as a stark reminder of the unyielding dedication of law enforcement to safeguard their communities.