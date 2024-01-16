Dart Attack at Osbornedale State Park: An Unsettling Incident Under Investigation

On January 13, tranquillity was disrupted at Osbornedale State Park in Derby, Connecticut, when an elderly man, engaged in his tranquil pastime of fishing, was assaulted in an unusual and disconcerting manner. The man was reportedly shot in the back with a dart by two unidentified young males, leaving him shaken but thankfully uninjured.

Unusual Incident Shakes Osbornedale State Park

According to the man's daughter, who posted a detailed account of the incident on Facebook, her father's assailants were two young white males, possibly in their early 20s, one of whom sported long hair. The pair, she said, had shot her father with a dart from their orange electric scooters before making a swift escape towards Derby High School. The post, which did not receive a response from The Valley Indy, a local media outlet seeking more information, nevertheless succeeded in raising alarm and concern within the community.

Local and State Authorities Respond

The local Derby Police Department was the first to be approached with the grievance. However, the jurisdiction of the state park falls under the purview of the Environmental Conservation (EnCon) Police Department, prompting the Derby Police to redirect the complaint. The EnCon Police, a unit of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), confirmed that they have initiated an investigation into the incident. As of now, no additional details have been divulged, leaving the community in suspense.

Pursuit of Justice and Community Safety

As the investigation continues, the residents of Derby, Connecticut, and especially the regular visitors of Osbornedale State Park, wait with bated breath. The incident has not only disturbed the peace of the serene park but also raised questions about the safety of its patrons. While the elderly man escaped serious harm, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers that can lurk in even the most seemingly tranquil and safe environments.