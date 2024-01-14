en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Darlington Tragedy: One-Year-Old Child Dies, Two Arrested

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 7:44 am EST
Darlington Tragedy: One-Year-Old Child Dies, Two Arrested

In a distressing event in Darlington, emergency services were alerted to a critically ill one-year-old child on a Friday morning at Frosterley Drive, near Haughton Road. In an immediate response, the child was rushed to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle. Unfortunately, despite the efforts of the medical team, the child tragically succumbed to his grave condition on Saturday afternoon.

Arrests Made in Connection to the Incident

Following the child’s death, Durham Police have launched an investigation into the incident. In a significant development, two arrests have been made. A man in his 30s is under arrest, suspected of murder. A woman in her 40s has also been taken into custody, suspected of causing or allowing serious injury to the child.

Both Suspects Released on Conditional Bail

The two individuals, though arrested, have not been kept in continuous custody. Both have been released on conditional bail while the police continue their investigations. The conditions of their bail have not been disclosed to the public.

Investigation Continues

The police are working diligently to piece together the events leading to the child’s death. They aim to bring justice to the child and the family affected by this tragedy. While the investigation is ongoing, the police have urged anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and aid in their inquiry.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Tremont Dentist Sentenced for Indecent Assault as More Victims Emerge
Dr. Scott M. Parkinson, a 59-year-old dentist from Tremont, is set to serve a jail term ranging from 45 days to 23 months. This is to be followed by a year of probation, as a result of pleading no contest to a misdemeanor count of indecent assault. The sentence was delivered by Judge Charles M.
Tremont Dentist Sentenced for Indecent Assault as More Victims Emerge
Fall of a Criminal: EncroChat Breach Leads to Cardiff Gangster's Life Sentence
37 mins ago
Fall of a Criminal: EncroChat Breach Leads to Cardiff Gangster's Life Sentence
A Murder, a Coach's Assurance, and a Thief: A Snapshot of Samoan Life
38 mins ago
A Murder, a Coach's Assurance, and a Thief: A Snapshot of Samoan Life
Garden Dispute in Northamptonshire Culminates in Violent Clash and 45-Week Jail Sentence
12 mins ago
Garden Dispute in Northamptonshire Culminates in Violent Clash and 45-Week Jail Sentence
Attempt to Set Fire to Mosque in Saint-Martin-des-Champs, Finistere: A Concerning Act of Religious Intolerance
17 mins ago
Attempt to Set Fire to Mosque in Saint-Martin-des-Champs, Finistere: A Concerning Act of Religious Intolerance
Daylight Robbery at Walker Christopher Jewellery Store: A Call for Public Assistance
18 mins ago
Daylight Robbery at Walker Christopher Jewellery Store: A Call for Public Assistance
Latest Headlines
World News
A New Era for Bangladesh's Healthcare: Dr. Samanta Lal Sen's Vision
38 seconds
A New Era for Bangladesh's Healthcare: Dr. Samanta Lal Sen's Vision
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te Emerges Victorious Amidst Rising Tensions with China
56 seconds
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te Emerges Victorious Amidst Rising Tensions with China
William Lai Chang-te Triumphs in Historic Third Term Amidst Geopolitical Strains
1 min
William Lai Chang-te Triumphs in Historic Third Term Amidst Geopolitical Strains
Kinshasa's Unprecedented Flooding: A Test of Resilience Amid State Criticism
3 mins
Kinshasa's Unprecedented Flooding: A Test of Resilience Amid State Criticism
NIESV Supports Public Assets Enumeration: Aims for Economic Recovery
4 mins
NIESV Supports Public Assets Enumeration: Aims for Economic Recovery
Magnus Carlsen Withdraws from 2024 Candidates Tournament: A New Era for Chess?
6 mins
Magnus Carlsen Withdraws from 2024 Candidates Tournament: A New Era for Chess?
China Backs Somalia in Diplomatic Dispute with Ethiopia Over Somaliland Port Deal
8 mins
China Backs Somalia in Diplomatic Dispute with Ethiopia Over Somaliland Port Deal
Hawaii Lawmakers Prioritize Wildfire Prevention and Recovery Amid Housing Crisis
11 mins
Hawaii Lawmakers Prioritize Wildfire Prevention and Recovery Amid Housing Crisis
Ethiopian Political Parties Unanimously Back Somaliland Maritime Access Deal
12 mins
Ethiopian Political Parties Unanimously Back Somaliland Maritime Access Deal
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
35 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
1 hour
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
3 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
8 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
8 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
9 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app