Darlington Tragedy: One-Year-Old Child Dies, Two Arrested

In a distressing event in Darlington, emergency services were alerted to a critically ill one-year-old child on a Friday morning at Frosterley Drive, near Haughton Road. In an immediate response, the child was rushed to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle. Unfortunately, despite the efforts of the medical team, the child tragically succumbed to his grave condition on Saturday afternoon.

Arrests Made in Connection to the Incident

Following the child’s death, Durham Police have launched an investigation into the incident. In a significant development, two arrests have been made. A man in his 30s is under arrest, suspected of murder. A woman in her 40s has also been taken into custody, suspected of causing or allowing serious injury to the child.

Both Suspects Released on Conditional Bail

The two individuals, though arrested, have not been kept in continuous custody. Both have been released on conditional bail while the police continue their investigations. The conditions of their bail have not been disclosed to the public.

Investigation Continues

The police are working diligently to piece together the events leading to the child’s death. They aim to bring justice to the child and the family affected by this tragedy. While the investigation is ongoing, the police have urged anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and aid in their inquiry.