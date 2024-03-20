Daring Hospital Escape in Boise: Inmate Flees After Shooting Injures Three Officers

Early Wednesday, a high-stakes incident unfolded at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho, marking a dramatic escape attempt that left three Idaho corrections officers wounded. The orchestrated breakout attempt involved inmate Skylar Meade, who was being transported for medical treatment, and an unidentified accomplice who opened fire, facilitating Meade's escape.

Advertisment

Chaos in the Early Hours

The situation escalated around 2:15 a.m. when corrections officers were ambushed while preparing to transport Meade back to prison. An unknown assailant began firing at the officers, striking two of them. As Boise police responded to the active shooter situation, a tragic misidentification occurred, resulting in a third officer being shot by police under the assumption they were engaging the suspect. This grave error underlines the intense chaos of the moment, with one officer now in critical but stable condition and another with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The third officer, wounded by friendly fire, escaped serious injury.

Manhunt Underway

Advertisment

The aftermath of the shooting has triggered a widespread manhunt for Meade and his accomplice, believed to have fled in a grey sedan. The community is on high alert, and the Boise Police Department, along with other law enforcement agencies, are scouring the area. Meade, who was serving a 20-year sentence for a previous assault on law enforcement, is considered highly dangerous. This incident has prompted a reassessment of security protocols during prisoner transports, highlighting the risks corrections officers face daily.

Impact on the Community

The shooting prompted a temporary lockdown of Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, affecting patients, staff, and the broader Boise community. While normal operations have resumed, the event has left a palpable tension in the air, with increased security measures in place. The community is grappling with the reality of this violent escape attempt and its implications for public safety. Calls for information have been made, urging anyone with knowledge of the suspects' whereabouts to come forward as the search continues.

As this manhunt unfolds, the Boise community stands united in hoping for the swift capture of the suspects. This incident not only underscores the dangers law enforcement and corrections officers face but also ignites conversations about the security of medical transports and the measures in place to prevent such daring escapes. The outcomes of this case could lead to significant changes in protocol and policy, aiming to better protect those who serve and the community at large.