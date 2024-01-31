Daring Car Theft Attempt at Elmhurst Dealership Foiled by Alert Employees

In a daring afternoon incident, a young Chicago man's plan to steal a luxury car from a used car dealership in Elmhurst came to a screeching halt. The suspect, identified as Joshua Pickett, 19, was apprehended on Sunday shortly before 2 p.m. after he attempted to steal a blue Infiniti coupe from the dealership's rear parking lot.

Caught in the Act

Pickett's plans unraveled when two employees of the WIN Auto Plaza arrived to drop off a vehicle and noticed him in the act. One of the employees swiftly alerted the authorities while the other bravely pursued the stolen car, culminating in a confrontation on a dead-end street. Pickett, in a desperate bid to escape, collided with the employee's vehicle and then made a run for it.

A Tactical Response

Upon receiving the 911 call, Elmhurst police officers, backed by a K9 unit and a drone, promptly established a perimeter around the area. Their swift and strategic response led to Pickett's apprehension shortly after arriving at the scene. The investigation further revealed that Pickett had forced his way into the dealership by breaking a glass door. He had then removed the car key from inside the building. It was discovered that the suspect had arrived in the area using a rideshare service, indicating his theft was premeditated.

The Charges

Pickett, who also damaged the dealership's security camera system during the burglary, now faces a series of serious charges. These include burglary, theft of property over $10,000, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and criminal damage to property. This incident marks a stark reminder of the audacity of criminals and the vital role of vigilant employees and responsive law enforcement agencies. Pickett's court appearance is scheduled for February 26, and the outcome of his trial will undoubtedly serve as a deterrent for similar future crimes.