en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Daring Break-in at Sookraj and Sons General Store: Goods Worth Over $400,000 Stolen

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
Daring Break-in at Sookraj and Sons General Store: Goods Worth Over $400,000 Stolen

During the early morning hours of a Tuesday, the Sookraj and Sons General Store in New Amsterdam fell victim to a break-in. The store, nestled at the intersection of Main and Church streets, was found in a state of disarray the following morning. The perpetrators had meticulously rummaged through the office, leaving behind a scene of chaos.

Goods Worth Over $400,000 Stolen

The thieves, in their hurried operation, made away with an assortment of goods from the store. The stolen items included cigarettes, Digicel phone credits, and a diverse collection of electronic devices. The value of the pilfered goods, as estimated, exceeds a staggering $400,000.

Investigation Underway as Police Pursue Leads

Local law enforcement officers have since initiated a thorough investigation into the burglary. The probe, currently ongoing, is following leads based on evidence captured by the store’s surveillance system. The CCTV footage, recording the suspect’s activities, serves as a crucial element in the case.

CCTV Footage: A Key Clue

The store’s CCTV system has proven instrumental in the ongoing investigation. The surveillance cameras, strategically installed around the premises, captured the suspect’s actions during the break-in. The footage forms a vital part of the evidence, aiding the police in their pursuit of the perpetrator.

0
Crime Guyana Law
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Revolution in Forensic Imaging: Resolve Optics Unveils Model 228 Lens

By BNN Correspondents

Brutal Robbery in Newcastle City Centre: £35,000 Watch Stolen

By Rizwan Shah

64-Year-Old Ellicottville Man Leads Police on Dangerous Interstate Chase

By BNN Correspondents

Maltese New Year's Day Murder Suspect Confesses; Resurfaced Video of Past Crime Shocks Nation

By Nimrah Khatoon

Alabama Man Faces Murder Charges Following Fatal Police Chase ...
@Accidents · 4 mins
Alabama Man Faces Murder Charges Following Fatal Police Chase ...
heart comment 0
Long-Evasive Fugitive Saravanan Arrested in 2016 Tasmac Murder Case

By Rafia Tasleem

Long-Evasive Fugitive Saravanan Arrested in 2016 Tasmac Murder Case
Ex-Policeman John Moore Charged for Illegal Possession of Firearms

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Ex-Policeman John Moore Charged for Illegal Possession of Firearms
CAFGU Militiaman Shoots Father and Son Dead in Negros Occidental

By BNN Correspondents

CAFGU Militiaman Shoots Father and Son Dead in Negros Occidental
Post-Christmas Vandalism Surges in Goldenhill: Police Appeal for Witnesses

By BNN Correspondents

Post-Christmas Vandalism Surges in Goldenhill: Police Appeal for Witnesses
Latest Headlines
World News
Kashmiri Organizations Call on UN to Address Right to Self-Determination
10 seconds
Kashmiri Organizations Call on UN to Address Right to Self-Determination
The 2024 U.S. Presidential Election: Trump Leads Republican Race Amid Legal Challenges
11 seconds
The 2024 U.S. Presidential Election: Trump Leads Republican Race Amid Legal Challenges
Rising Football Star Estevao in the Crosshairs of Top European Clubs
11 seconds
Rising Football Star Estevao in the Crosshairs of Top European Clubs
Instagram Influencer Bradley Martyn Challenges Logan Paul to MMA Fight
18 seconds
Instagram Influencer Bradley Martyn Challenges Logan Paul to MMA Fight
A.L. Brown High School's Basketball Triumph: A Tale of Dominance and Struggle
19 seconds
A.L. Brown High School's Basketball Triumph: A Tale of Dominance and Struggle
Guyana Defence Force Clinches KFC League Cup in Sudden Death Showdown
26 seconds
Guyana Defence Force Clinches KFC League Cup in Sudden Death Showdown
NDMC to Revolutionize Education with Major Upgrades in 2024-25
27 seconds
NDMC to Revolutionize Education with Major Upgrades in 2024-25
Eamon Fitzgerald: From Kerry Hurler to New York's Gaelic Games Development Manager
29 seconds
Eamon Fitzgerald: From Kerry Hurler to New York's Gaelic Games Development Manager
1965/66 Season: The Sunderland-Newcastle Derby that Echoed Through Time
29 seconds
1965/66 Season: The Sunderland-Newcastle Derby that Echoed Through Time
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app