Daring Break-in at Sookraj and Sons General Store: Goods Worth Over $400,000 Stolen

During the early morning hours of a Tuesday, the Sookraj and Sons General Store in New Amsterdam fell victim to a break-in. The store, nestled at the intersection of Main and Church streets, was found in a state of disarray the following morning. The perpetrators had meticulously rummaged through the office, leaving behind a scene of chaos.

Goods Worth Over $400,000 Stolen

The thieves, in their hurried operation, made away with an assortment of goods from the store. The stolen items included cigarettes, Digicel phone credits, and a diverse collection of electronic devices. The value of the pilfered goods, as estimated, exceeds a staggering $400,000.

Investigation Underway as Police Pursue Leads

Local law enforcement officers have since initiated a thorough investigation into the burglary. The probe, currently ongoing, is following leads based on evidence captured by the store’s surveillance system. The CCTV footage, recording the suspect’s activities, serves as a crucial element in the case.

CCTV Footage: A Key Clue

The store’s CCTV system has proven instrumental in the ongoing investigation. The surveillance cameras, strategically installed around the premises, captured the suspect’s actions during the break-in. The footage forms a vital part of the evidence, aiding the police in their pursuit of the perpetrator.