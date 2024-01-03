Daring Break-in at Sookraj and Sons General Store: Goods Worth Over $400,000 Stolen
During the early morning hours of a Tuesday, the Sookraj and Sons General Store in New Amsterdam fell victim to a break-in. The store, nestled at the intersection of Main and Church streets, was found in a state of disarray the following morning. The perpetrators had meticulously rummaged through the office, leaving behind a scene of chaos.
The thieves, in their hurried operation, made away with an assortment of goods from the store. The stolen items included cigarettes, Digicel phone credits, and a diverse collection of electronic devices. The value of the pilfered goods, as estimated, exceeds a staggering $400,000.
Local law enforcement officers have since initiated a thorough investigation into the burglary. The probe, currently ongoing, is following leads based on evidence captured by the store’s surveillance system. The CCTV footage, recording the suspect’s activities, serves as a crucial element in the case.
The store’s CCTV system has proven instrumental in the ongoing investigation. The surveillance cameras, strategically installed around the premises, captured the suspect’s actions during the break-in. The footage forms a vital part of the evidence, aiding the police in their pursuit of the perpetrator.
