Daphne, Alabama Shooting: An Altercation over Texts Leaves One Man Injured

A heated argument over text messages and social media posts escalated into a shooting incident in Daphne, Alabama, leaving one man injured and another on the run. The incident occurred on February 9, involving Desmond Bradley and Leo Montea Battiste, both 30 years old.

An Altercation Turns Violent

The disagreement between Bradley and Battiste began as a verbal argument over text messages and social media posts. The situation soon escalated into a physical altercation, with the two men engaging in a fistfight. It was during this fight that Battiste pulled out a handgun and shot Bradley five times, hitting him three times in the buttocks and twice in the leg.

The Aftermath and Ongoing Investigation

Following the shooting, Bradley was taken to USA Medical Center in Mobile by family members. Fortunately, he was released from the hospital the next day. Meanwhile, Battiste fled the scene and remains at large. The Daphne Police Department is actively searching for him and urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

Public Appeal for Information

As the investigation continues, the Daphne Police Department is gathering information and piecing together the events leading up to the shooting. They are encouraging the public to help in their efforts to locate Battiste. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Daphne Police Department at their non-emergency number, 251-621-9000.

The shooting incident in Daphne serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences when disagreements escalate into violence. As authorities work to apprehend Battiste and uncover the full story behind the altercation, the community is left to reflect on the importance of resolving conflicts peacefully.