Danny Masterson Transferred to Corcoran State Prison Following Rape Conviction

Danny Masterson, known for his role on 'That '70s Show', has been transferred to Corcoran State Prison following his conviction for rape. The maximum security prison, situated in California's Central San Joaquin Valley, has previously housed infamous inmates including Charles Manson, Sirhan Sirhan, and Rodney Alcala.

Masterson's Conviction and Sentence

The actor was found guilty on two counts of rape in a 2023 retrial. The crimes, committed against two women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003, led to a sentence of 30 years to life. Masterson is eligible for parole in July 2042 when he will be 66 years old.

Denied Bail and Divorce Proceedings

Recently, a judge denied Masterson's request for bail, citing the actor as a flight risk. This decision was notably influenced by Masterson's ongoing divorce from actress Bijou Phillips, concluding that without a wife to return to, he had an increased potential to flee. The judge also considered the unlikelihood of a successful appeal from Masterson.

Family Aftermath and Custody Battle

Masterson and Phillips have a 9-year-old daughter, now in Phillips' full custody. Masterson's lawyers argued for house arrest or electronic monitoring, suggesting that this would allow the actor to provide for his family. However, their request was denied, leaving Masterson to serve his sentence in the notorious Corcoran State Prison.