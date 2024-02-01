Danny Masterson: From 'That '70s Show' to Corcoran State Prison

Danny Masterson, the former star of 'That '70s Show', has been transferred to the infamous Corcoran State Prison (CSP) in California. The 47-year-old actor, sentenced to 30 years to life for the rape of two women, will be eligible for parole at the age of 66 in July 2042. The actor's request for bail was denied by a judge who assessed him as a potential flight risk.

Notorious Inmates of Corcoran State Prison

Known for housing some of the most violent male offenders, CSP has an infamous history. It was the prison home of notorious criminal Charles Manson until his death in 2017. Other high-profile inmates included Rodney Alcala and Sirhan Sirhan. The transfer of Danny Masterson, who will be under 24/7 surveillance in the Level 4 unit, adds to the facility's notorious reputation.

Controversial Response to Masterson's Conviction

Masterson's conviction sparked a wide-ranging debate about the accountability of the rich and famous. Notably, co-stars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis faced criticism for their decision to write letters of clemency for Masterson, an act which drew a strong response from one of Masterson's victims.

Corcoran State Prison Scandal

The prison garnered attention again after a gruesome incident in 2019, when inmate Jaime Osuna allegedly tortured and beheaded his cellmate, Luis Romero. The murder involved the dismemberment of several body parts using a sharp metal object, a crime that the guards reportedly missed. This incident has cast a spotlight on the conditions and management of such facilities, amplifying the scandal in this maximum-security prison.