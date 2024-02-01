DaniLeigh Receives Five-Year Probation Sentence in DUI Hit-and-Run Case

In a recent turn of events, singer and influencer DaniLeigh, known for her association with rapper DaBaby, has been sentenced to five years probation. This judgment follows a DUI hit-and-run arrest that took place on May 30, 2023. DaniLeigh was apprehended at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center near Miami International Airport, after allegedly fleeing a crash scene.

Charges and Arrest

DaniLeigh faced three felony counts: leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury, driving under the influence, and causing injury while driving under the influence. The incident unfolded in the early morning hours in Miami Beach. Reportedly under the influence of alcohol, DaniLeigh struck a motorist on a moped. The victim, although not critically injured, required medical attention for a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture.

Legal Consequences

The breathalyzer test administered to DaniLeigh recorded a BAC of 0.148, nearly double the legal limit. This led to her arrest and subsequent release on a $9,500 bond. The current legal predicament comes after DaniLeigh's previous run-ins with the law, including charges of simple assault in November 2021. This charge was instigated by an accusation of domestic abuse from DaBaby, with whom she was romantically linked.

Background

DaniLeigh, whose real name is Danielle Leigh Curiel, first came into the limelight in 2020 when she featured in DaBaby's music video for 'Levi High.' She is the daughter of Vicky Curiel, the CEO of International Hub Records based in Miami, Florida. Her recent legal troubles have cast a shadow over her career, raising questions about the implications for her future in the industry.