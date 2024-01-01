en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Gas Tanker Thefts Raise Alarm for Life and Property Risks

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:56 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 6:32 pm EST
Gas Tanker Thefts Raise Alarm for Life and Property Risks

In recent times, the act of cargo theft has seen a dangerous twist. Thieves, driven by the lucrative allure of valuable commodities, are now daring to target gasoline tankers, an action fraught with intense danger due to the combustible nature of the fuel. The illegal and hazardous act of siphoning gasoline from tanker trucks is not only a violation of law but also a significant threat to life and property. A recent incident in Grants Pass and a tragic event in central Liberia underscore the grave risks associated with such heists.

In Grants Pass, a man identified as Chance Kersten was arrested for attempting to steal gasoline from trucks parked at a new U-Haul facility. Kersten was discovered with a fuel can, a rubber hose, and reeking of gasoline. He confessed to trying to siphon fuel from at least one of the trucks, an attempt that proved unsuccessful. Kersten was also found with a counterfeit driver’s license, leading to his arrest and subsequent incarceration at the Josephine County Jail on charges that included attempted theft.

Deadly Theft Attempt in Liberia

Moving to central Liberia, a tanker truck carrying gasoline tragically crashed and exploded in Totota, Bong County. The accident resulted in the death of at least 40 people, with many more injured. Locals had swarmed the leaking tanker in an attempt to collect the spilled gasoline, ignoring the driver’s warnings about the inherent risk. The tanker exploded as a result, leading to significant casualties. Eyewitnesses reported people using screwdrivers to pierce the tank and collect the spilling gas, a clear testament to the dangerous lengths to which some individuals are willing to go to secure valuable commodities.

0
Crime Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A Violent Start to 2024: From Mobile to California

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Authorities Seize $10M Worth of Narcotics: A Glimpse into the Scale of Drug Trafficking

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Celebration Turns Deadly: Shooting in Downtown Los Angeles

By Momen Zellmi

Man Caught Filming Minor in Changing Room at Swansea Water Park

By BNN Correspondents

Decade-Long Mystery Solved: Unidentified Man in Irish Sea Finally Name ...
@Crime · 22 mins
Decade-Long Mystery Solved: Unidentified Man in Irish Sea Finally Name ...
heart comment 0
Covert Intrigue Unveiled: Tel Aviv Infiltrator Impersonates Elite Units, Shakes Israeli Security Foundations

By Rizwan Shah

Covert Intrigue Unveiled: Tel Aviv Infiltrator Impersonates Elite Units, Shakes Israeli Security Foundations
Akwanga Council Chairman Andaha and Alh Adamu Custom Kidnapped in Nasarawa State

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Akwanga Council Chairman Andaha and Alh Adamu Custom Kidnapped in Nasarawa State
Italian MP Investigated as Accidental New Year’s Shooting Stirs Controversy

By Quadri Adejumo

Italian MP Investigated as Accidental New Year's Shooting Stirs Controversy
Man on the Run after Allegedly Stabbing Mother, Girlfriend in Waterloo

By Mazhar Abbas

Man on the Run after Allegedly Stabbing Mother, Girlfriend in Waterloo
Latest Headlines
World News
A Violent Start to 2024: From Mobile to California
51 seconds
A Violent Start to 2024: From Mobile to California
Times of Malta: A Half-Century Reflection and The Dawn of 2024
2 mins
Times of Malta: A Half-Century Reflection and The Dawn of 2024
Key Insights from Maharashtra's Casino Law Plea to NASA's Captivating Space Images
2 mins
Key Insights from Maharashtra's Casino Law Plea to NASA's Captivating Space Images
AI and Deepfakes: The New Frontiers of Misinformation in 2023
4 mins
AI and Deepfakes: The New Frontiers of Misinformation in 2023
Wangphu Village Pleads for More Responsive Governance
5 mins
Wangphu Village Pleads for More Responsive Governance
Vladimir Putin Speaks: Russia's Stand, Ukraine Conflict, and Economic Resilience
21 mins
Vladimir Putin Speaks: Russia's Stand, Ukraine Conflict, and Economic Resilience
Julius Randle Leads Knicks to Victory Over Timberwolves
22 mins
Julius Randle Leads Knicks to Victory Over Timberwolves
DJ Uiagalelei Commits to Florida State Seminoles Amid Quarterback Instability
23 mins
DJ Uiagalelei Commits to Florida State Seminoles Amid Quarterback Instability
The Big Joy Project: Micro Acts of Joy Enhance Happiness Globally
23 mins
The Big Joy Project: Micro Acts of Joy Enhance Happiness Globally
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
55 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
3 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
3 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
3 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
4 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
4 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app