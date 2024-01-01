Gas Tanker Thefts Raise Alarm for Life and Property Risks

In recent times, the act of cargo theft has seen a dangerous twist. Thieves, driven by the lucrative allure of valuable commodities, are now daring to target gasoline tankers, an action fraught with intense danger due to the combustible nature of the fuel. The illegal and hazardous act of siphoning gasoline from tanker trucks is not only a violation of law but also a significant threat to life and property. A recent incident in Grants Pass and a tragic event in central Liberia underscore the grave risks associated with such heists.

In Grants Pass, a man identified as Chance Kersten was arrested for attempting to steal gasoline from trucks parked at a new U-Haul facility. Kersten was discovered with a fuel can, a rubber hose, and reeking of gasoline. He confessed to trying to siphon fuel from at least one of the trucks, an attempt that proved unsuccessful. Kersten was also found with a counterfeit driver’s license, leading to his arrest and subsequent incarceration at the Josephine County Jail on charges that included attempted theft.

Deadly Theft Attempt in Liberia

Moving to central Liberia, a tanker truck carrying gasoline tragically crashed and exploded in Totota, Bong County. The accident resulted in the death of at least 40 people, with many more injured. Locals had swarmed the leaking tanker in an attempt to collect the spilled gasoline, ignoring the driver’s warnings about the inherent risk. The tanker exploded as a result, leading to significant casualties. Eyewitnesses reported people using screwdrivers to pierce the tank and collect the spilling gas, a clear testament to the dangerous lengths to which some individuals are willing to go to secure valuable commodities.