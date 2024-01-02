en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Dangerous Police Encounter in Florence Leads to Arrest of Burglar

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:40 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:05 am EST
Dangerous Police Encounter in Florence Leads to Arrest of Burglar

In the quiet hours of an early Saturday morning, a routine call to a burglary at Pat’s Superette on Oakland Avenue in Florence, South Carolina, spiraled into a dangerous altercation.

A police officer, whose name has been withheld for safety, found himself embroiled in a tense pursuit with a determined burglar.

As per the police records, the incident occurred promptly at 3:16 a.m., when the officer came face-to-face with a man later identified as Clement Wells.

Wells was caught red-handed, leaving the store with a dolly brimming with stolen alcohol, the total value of which was estimated at $2,200.

The officer’s attempt to apprehend Wells kicked off a foot chase that would escalate into a full-blown struggle. Despite being tased, Wells displayed an uncanny ability to resist the officer’s efforts, continuing his escape.

0
Crime United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nigerian Navy Seizes N12.8 Million Worth of Indian Hemp in Operation Water Guard

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Texas Nurse Accused of Stealing Opioids from Hospital

By Salman Khan

Georgia Contractor Arrested for $9M Insurance Fraud

By Quadri Adejumo

The Mysterious Disappearance of Freelance Writer Daniel Mizzi

By Nitish Verma

Pittsburgh Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase Ends in Swimming Pool ...
@Accidents · 4 mins
Pittsburgh Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase Ends in Swimming Pool ...
heart comment 0
Man Fatally Shot in West Dallas: A City Grapples with Rising Violent Crime

By Salman Khan

Man Fatally Shot in West Dallas: A City Grapples with Rising Violent Crime
Burglary at Denmead Residence: Three Suspects on the Run

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Burglary at Denmead Residence: Three Suspects on the Run
New Mexico Set to Criminalize Necrophilia with Proposed Legislation

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

New Mexico Set to Criminalize Necrophilia with Proposed Legislation
Rhymney Teens Plead Guilty to Grievous Assault: A Disturbing Case of Youth Violence

By Shivani Chauhan

Rhymney Teens Plead Guilty to Grievous Assault: A Disturbing Case of Youth Violence
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Conservative Party Spends Heavily on Facebook Ads Promoting PM Rishi Sunak
26 seconds
UK Conservative Party Spends Heavily on Facebook Ads Promoting PM Rishi Sunak
Street-Legal Car with Race Engine: Dodge Challenger based Demon SRT 170 Hits the Market
45 seconds
Street-Legal Car with Race Engine: Dodge Challenger based Demon SRT 170 Hits the Market
Club Deportivo Bangladesh Debuts with Thrilling Victory Over All-Haz
45 seconds
Club Deportivo Bangladesh Debuts with Thrilling Victory Over All-Haz
AMA's 10 Wellness Tips for 2024: Towards Better Health and Well-Being
2 mins
AMA's 10 Wellness Tips for 2024: Towards Better Health and Well-Being
Street-Legal Race Car: The Ultimate Blend of Performance and Compliance
2 mins
Street-Legal Race Car: The Ultimate Blend of Performance and Compliance
New Jersey's Task Force Targets Property-Tax Relief for Seniors
2 mins
New Jersey's Task Force Targets Property-Tax Relief for Seniors
MorningLine: Chef Laura Rodriguez Advocates for Food as Medicine
3 mins
MorningLine: Chef Laura Rodriguez Advocates for Food as Medicine
NIDCOM Warns Against Fraudulent Diaspora Groups, Singles Out NDF
3 mins
NIDCOM Warns Against Fraudulent Diaspora Groups, Singles Out NDF
RxBar Inspires Fitness Resolutions with $2,500 Contest
3 mins
RxBar Inspires Fitness Resolutions with $2,500 Contest
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
30 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
39 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
3 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
3 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
7 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app