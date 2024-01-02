Dangerous Police Encounter in Florence Leads to Arrest of Burglar
In the quiet hours of an early Saturday morning, a routine call to a burglary at Pat’s Superette on Oakland Avenue in Florence, South Carolina, spiraled into a dangerous altercation.
A police officer, whose name has been withheld for safety, found himself embroiled in a tense pursuit with a determined burglar.
As per the police records, the incident occurred promptly at 3:16 a.m., when the officer came face-to-face with a man later identified as Clement Wells.
Wells was caught red-handed, leaving the store with a dolly brimming with stolen alcohol, the total value of which was estimated at $2,200.
The officer’s attempt to apprehend Wells kicked off a foot chase that would escalate into a full-blown struggle. Despite being tased, Wells displayed an uncanny ability to resist the officer’s efforts, continuing his escape.
