Dallas Teen Murder: Manhunt Intensifies for Suspect in Killing of High School Dancer and New Mother

In the quiet hours of a Sunday morning, a Southeast Oak Cliff home in Dallas became the setting for a tragic tableau: the murder of a 17-year-old girl, Ikea Imari Hood, who had recently become a mother. The suspect is another teenager, Trevon Darnell Wright, also 17, whose whereabouts remain unknown as police intensify their search for him.

Remembering Ikea Hood

Ikea Hood was not just a statistic, a name in a news report of a heinous crime. She was a bright, vibrant presence, a junior at Lancaster High School and a member of the Tigerette Drill Team. She was a dancer, with a passion that resonated in every move she made. Her dance mentor, Nyree Preston, who leads the Next Level Community Dance Group where Hood also danced, spoke of her fondly. She was a light, always encouraging others, always pushing to be better, said Preston, her voice laden with the weight of loss.

A Community in Mourning

Hood’s untimely death has sent shockwaves through the community. She was not just a dancer, a student, a friend—she was also a mother, having given birth just three weeks ago. The Lancaster High School, in a letter to parents addressing the tragedy, promised to have extra counselors on campus to support students and staff through this difficult time. Preston, in her message, urged the community to remember Hood, to keep her memory and her child in their hearts.

Manhunt for Trevon Darnell Wright

Meanwhile, the Dallas police have charged Trevon Darnell Wright with Hood’s murder, and a city-wide manhunt is on to locate him. Wright had fled the scene before the police arrived. The authorities have issued a public appeal, requesting assistance in finding Wright. Detective Andrew Knoebel is the point of contact for any leads. The hope is that every effort to locate Wright will bring a measure of justice for Ikea Hood and some solace to those grieving her loss.