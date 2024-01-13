Dallas Teen Arrested for Capital Murder in Fatal Shooting of Two Teenagers

On December 30, a tragic incident unfolded in Mountain Creek, Dallas, when two teenagers, Elijah Martinez and Angel Solis, were shot fatally. Police have now apprehended 17-year-old Obbie Perez on a capital murder charge in connection with the crime. The incident transpired around 5:20 p.m. in the 6100 block of Mountain Creek Parkway, where officers discovered both victims in a car, afflicted with gunshot wounds.

Tragic End for Martinez and Solis

Upon discovery, Martinez was rushed to a hospital but later succumbed to his injuries. Solis, on the other hand, was declared dead at the scene. The identities of the deceased teenagers were confirmed by the Dallas County medical examiner’s office, bringing a tragic end to the young lives.

Perez’s Arrest and Bail

Perez was taken into custody following the incident, and his bail has been set at a staggering $2 million. The details regarding whether he has legal representation have not been specified at this point.

Unveiling the Connection and Ongoing Investigation

How Perez was connected to the crime remains undisclosed. The police have yet to release any information about what led them to Perez or how he might have been acquainted with the victims. The case is still under active investigation, and no further information has been made publicly available. As the community mourns the loss of Martinez and Solis, the quest for justice continues, and the eyes of the world remain on this case.