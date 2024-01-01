en English
Crime

Dalit Woman Publicly Beaten by Police in Sitamarhi, Bihar

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:52 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:53 pm EST
Dalit Woman Publicly Beaten by Police in Sitamarhi, Bihar

In a recent incident that has sparked widespread outrage, a Dalit woman was publicly beaten by a police officer in Surasand market, Sitamarhi, Bihar. The officer, identified as Inspector Rajkishore Singh of Surasand police station, was caught on video striking the woman repeatedly with a stick. The video quickly circulated on social media platforms, leading to a public outcry and demands for action against police brutality.

Incident Under Investigation

The Sitamarhi Police have initiated an investigation into the matter. In a statement, they clarified that Inspector Singh’s actions were an attempt to control the situation following an altercation between two parties involved in a kidnapping case. The dispute led to a traffic jam in the market area, and the officer reportedly resorted to using his baton in an effort to disperse the crowd. The incident was confirmed by Vinod Kumar, the Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO).

Public Response and Concerns

Despite the police’s explanation, the incident has triggered a strong public response. It has raised serious concerns about the use of force by law enforcement and questioned the treatment of Dalits in the country. This incident is not isolated. Other incidents of violence against members of the Dalit community continue to occur across the country. Such incidents often go unreported or receive little media coverage, further exacerbating the issue.

A Pattern of Violence

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, there was a 1.2% increase in crimes against Scheduled Castes in 2021. Bihar alone accounted for 11.4% of the total incidents. Recent events include a Dalit youth named Akash Kumar being physically assaulted for protesting his exclusion from a local temple in Jehanabad district, Bihar. In Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, three Dalit women were brutally attacked, leading to a case being registered against the perpetrators.

Such incidents underscore the necessity for the Indian society to address the deep-seated prejudices and systemic violence faced by the Dalit community. The recent incident in Sitamarhi serves as a stark reminder of this urgent need for change and justice.

Crime India Law
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

