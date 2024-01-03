Cyprus Unveils Human Trafficking Victims, UK Faces Labor Exploitation, Idaho Boosts Fight Against Human Trafficking

In an unexpected revelation, over the past four years, Cyprus has identified 98 individuals as victims of human trafficking. This disclosure comes alongside a separate investigation into the destruction of a Christmas tree in Paphos, with initial suspicions of arson now being questioned. The Fire Service, represented by Koula Mesaritou, stated that no indications of flammable substances have been found at the site. Instead, an electrical cause is now being considered.

Revoking Citizenship by Investment

Last month, Cyprus’ Interior Minister announced the revocation of 26 citizenships granted under the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program before the introduction of stricter criteria in 2018. Included in this number were Russian oligarchs Oleg Deripaska, Vladimir Stolyarenko, and Alexander Bondarenko, along with their families. The CBI program, which permits individuals to purchase citizenship through substantial monetary contributions, has come under criticism for enabling money laundering and threatening EU security. Amid the backlash, Cyprus has increased its investment requirements and is contemplating revealing the names of all foreign beneficiaries of the program.

Human Trafficking and Exploitation in the UK

According to the latest Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report from the US State Department, labor trafficking, including forced criminality like shoplifting, is the predominant form of exploitation among adults and children in the UK. With an increase of 10.3%, the National Crime Agency identified 7,936 potential victims of trafficking and exploitation in the UK in 2023. The British Retail Consortium (BRC) estimates that such activities cost retailers around €1 billion last year.

Boosting the Fight Against Human Trafficking in Idaho

In Idaho, the Nampa Family Justice Center and the Idaho State Police have received a $1.5 million grant to combat human trafficking, a crime that is significantly underreported in the state. In 2021, the National Human Trafficking Hotline received 109 requests for assistance from Idaho, a number that rose to 36 reports by the Idaho State Police in 2022. The grant has been used to train personnel and provide services to 82 survivors, with awareness-raising through training and outreach being a primary strategy in the task force’s ongoing battle against human trafficking.